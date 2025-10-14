Greece is facing a nationwide shutdown today, Tuesday, October 14, as major unions and federations, including the Athens Labor Center (EKA) and the civil servants’ union (ADEDY), hold a 24-hour strike against a new labor reform bill currently under debate in Parliament.

The walkout has brought large parts of the country to a standstill, with public transport, shipping, and government services heavily affected.

Workers are protesting proposed legislation that introduces a 13-hour workday, demanding its immediate withdrawal, significant wage increases, and the protection of the eight-hour work standard. The strikes and demonstrations are expected to cause widespread disruptions across Greece, with major rallies planned in central Athens — at Syntagma Square at 11:00 a.m. and the Propylaea at 10:30 a.m.

Public sector services, including tax offices, insurance funds, and municipal departments, are closed. ADEDY has condemned the government’s proposals as “measures of mockery” and urged broad participation in the strike. The union is also calling for the restoration of the 13th and 14th monthly salaries, meaningful pay raises, collective bargaining rights, and permanent employment for all workers.

Transport workers have joined the protests, with the Athens metro and tram operating only between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to facilitate access to the demonstrations. Railway employees accuse the government of dismantling decades of labor gains and undermining the right to an eight-hour day. Maritime unions are also on strike, warning that the new bill “legalizes 13-hour shifts.” Ferry routes have been disrupted across the country, as tugboat crews’ participation prevents docking and departures.

The General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) and dozens of regional labor centers — including those in Athens, Piraeus, Patras, Larissa, and several islands — have joined the mobilization. Trade federations representing construction workers, private employees, food and beverage staff, pharmacists, textile workers, accountants, railway personnel, special education staff, and hospital doctors are also taking part.