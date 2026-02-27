Capital Tankers Corp., a tanker shipping company controlled by Vangelis Marinakis, has completed a landmark public offering on the Oslo Stock Exchange, marking one of the largest equity transactions ever recorded in the global shipping industry.

The offering drew exceptionally strong investor interest, with demand far exceeding the initial size of the deal and prompting a rapid expansion of the transaction.

In response to the oversubscription, the company’s board increased the base offering from USD 300 million to USD 435 million. Including additional shares placed through over-allotment options, total proceeds reached USD 500 million. The transaction is already regarded as one of the largest public offerings ever completed by a shipping company worldwide and the largest in the history of the Norwegian capital market.

Following the completion of the offering, 26% of Capital Tankers’ share capital has been allocated to long-term institutional investors from Norway and international markets, while Capital Maritime & Trading retains a 74% controlling stake. The deal values the company at approximately USD 1.9 billion, significantly strengthening its position and visibility in global capital markets.

Trading in the company’s shares is scheduled to begin on Euronext Growth Oslo on March 17, 2026, under the ticker symbol “CAPT.” Management is also considering a move to Oslo’s main market in the near term, while the possibility of a secondary listing in the United States remains under review, subject to market conditions.

The capital raised will be used to support the company’s extensive investment program, reinforce working capital, and cover general corporate purposes as well as transaction-related costs.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

Capital Tankers Corp. was established as a spin-off from Capital Maritime & Trading and offers investors direct exposure to the crude oil tanker segment. Its fleet comprises 30 modern VLCC, Suezmax and Aframax/LR2 vessels, with eight ships currently in operation and 22 under construction. With an average fleet age of just 0.2 years, it ranks among the youngest tanker fleets globally. The company also holds options to acquire an additional 13 newbuild vessels.

The fleet’s technological profile is a key differentiating factor. A significant number of vessels are LNG dual-fuel or LNG-ready, offering fuel flexibility and improved energy efficiency. This positions Capital Tankers at the forefront of the shipping industry’s decarbonization effort, in line with increasingly stringent international regulations such as the EU Emissions Trading System and FuelEU Maritime.