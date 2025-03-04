Greece’s Unemployment Drops to 8.7%, But Nearly 1 in 5 Young People Remain Jobless

The positive trend was driven by increased employment, with the total number of workers reaching 4,288,284, reflecting a 1.5% year-on-year rise and a 0.2% monthly increase. At the same time, the number of unemployed individuals fell sharply to 408,181, recording a 26.8% annual decrease and a 6.6% drop compared to December 2024.
However, the number of people classified as economically inactive—those neither working nor actively seeking employment—rose to 3,066,282, marking a 2% increase from January 2024 and a 0.6% rise compared to December 2024.
Unemployment remains higher among women than men, with the female jobless rate at 10.9% compared to 7% for men. This gender gap has remained consistent, reflecting the persistent challenges women face in accessing and retaining employment.
Young people (15-24 years old) continue to struggle the most, with unemployment in this group standing at 19.5%. While this marks an improvement from 23.2% in 2024, youth joblessness remains more than double the national average. In contrast, unemployment among those aged 25-74 dropped to 8.1%, indicating greater job stability for older workers.
A regional analysis highlights significant disparities in unemployment rates across Greece. Attica, the country’s economic hub, recorded one of the lowest jobless rates at 7.5%, while Crete also posted a relatively low 6.8%.
At the other end of the spectrum, Western Macedonia—a region affected by shifts in the energy transition—reported the highest unemployment rate at 10.3%. Other regions with elevated unemployment include Central Macedonia (9.2%) and Eastern Macedonia & Thrace (9%).