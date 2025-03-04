Greece’s Unemployment Drops to 8.7%, But Nearly 1 in 5 Young People Remain Jobless

Greece's unemployment rate fell to 8.7% in January 2025, marking a significant drop from 11.7% in January 2024, according to data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT). This decline underscores the ongoing improvement in the labor market.

The positive trend was driven by increased employment, with the total number of workers reaching 4,288,284, reflecting a 1.5% year-on-year rise and a 0.2% monthly increase. At the same time, the number of unemployed individuals fell sharply to 408,181, recording a 26.8% annual decrease and a 6.6% drop compared to December 2024.

However, the number of people classified as economically inactive—those neither working nor actively seeking employment—rose to 3,066,282, marking a 2% increase from January 2024 and a 0.6% rise compared to December 2024.

Unemployment remains higher among women than men, with the female jobless rate at 10.9% compared to 7% for men. This gender gap has remained consistent, reflecting the persistent challenges women face in accessing and retaining employment.

Young people (15-24 years old) continue to struggle the most, with unemployment in this group standing at 19.5%. While this marks an improvement from 23.2% in 2024, youth joblessness remains more than double the national average. In contrast, unemployment among those aged 25-74 dropped to 8.1%, indicating greater job stability for older workers.

A regional analysis highlights significant disparities in unemployment rates across Greece. Attica, the country’s economic hub, recorded one of the lowest jobless rates at 7.5%, while Crete also posted a relatively low 6.8%.

At the other end of the spectrum, Western Macedonia—a region affected by shifts in the energy transition—reported the highest unemployment rate at 10.3%. Other regions with elevated unemployment include Central Macedonia (9.2%) and Eastern Macedonia & Thrace (9%).