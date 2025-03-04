Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece’s Unemployment Drops to 8.7%, But Nearly 1 in 5 Young People Remain Jobless

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Greece’s Unemployment Drops to 8.7%, But Nearly 1 in 5 Young People Remain Jobless
Greece's unemployment rate fell to 8.7% in January 2025, marking a significant drop from 11.7% in January 2024, according to data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT). This decline underscores the ongoing improvement in the labor market.

The positive trend was driven by increased employment, with the total number of workers reaching 4,288,284, reflecting a 1.5% year-on-year rise and a 0.2% monthly increase. At the same time, the number of unemployed individuals fell sharply to 408,181, recording a 26.8% annual decrease and a 6.6% drop compared to December 2024.

However, the number of people classified as economically inactive—those neither working nor actively seeking employment—rose to 3,066,282, marking a 2% increase from January 2024 and a 0.6% rise compared to December 2024.

Unemployment remains higher among women than men, with the female jobless rate at 10.9% compared to 7% for men. This gender gap has remained consistent, reflecting the persistent challenges women face in accessing and retaining employment.

Young people (15-24 years old) continue to struggle the most, with unemployment in this group standing at 19.5%. While this marks an improvement from 23.2% in 2024, youth joblessness remains more than double the national average. In contrast, unemployment among those aged 25-74 dropped to 8.1%, indicating greater job stability for older workers.

A regional analysis highlights significant disparities in unemployment rates across Greece. Attica, the country’s economic hub, recorded one of the lowest jobless rates at 7.5%, while Crete also posted a relatively low 6.8%.

At the other end of the spectrum, Western Macedonia—a region affected by shifts in the energy transition—reported the highest unemployment rate at 10.3%. Other regions with elevated unemployment include Central Macedonia (9.2%) and Eastern Macedonia & Thrace (9%).

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Απίστευτο: Ο γηραιότερος σκόρερ στη Γ’ Εθνική είναι τερματοφύλακας!

Απίστευτο: Ο γηραιότερος σκόρερ στη Γ’ Εθνική είναι τερματοφύλακας!

«Δεν τον έχω ξαναδεί έτσι»: Ο Αλιασίμ υποκλίθηκε στον Τσιτσιπά! (video)

«Δεν τον έχω ξαναδεί έτσι»: Ο Αλιασίμ υποκλίθηκε στον Τσιτσιπά! (video)

Η «διαβολοβδομάδα», ο ανασχηματισμός στα μέσα Μαρτίου και οι εισηγήσεις να πέσουν... κεφάλια

Η «διαβολοβδομάδα», ο ανασχηματισμός στα μέσα Μαρτίου και οι εισηγήσεις να πέσουν... κεφάλια

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

Ποιοι συνταξιούχοι θα λάβουν αναδρομικά - Συνεχίζονται οι διαμάχες, τι διεκδικούν

Ποιοι συνταξιούχοι θα λάβουν αναδρομικά - Συνεχίζονται οι διαμάχες, τι διεκδικούν

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Ηλεκτρικό σύστημα σε δοκιμασία το Πάσχα – Κίνδυνος μπλακ άουτ

Ηλεκτρικό σύστημα σε δοκιμασία το Πάσχα – Κίνδυνος μπλακ άουτ

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

«Αγνώριστος» ο Λούκα Ντόντσιτς: Το «Lakers Effect» έλυσε το… παράπονο των Μάβερικς!

«Αγνώριστος» ο Λούκα Ντόντσιτς: Το «Lakers Effect» έλυσε το… παράπονο των Μάβερικς!

Η εντολή Μεντιλίμπαρ, σαν… ασίστ στο γκολ του Τσικίνιο: Έδειξε πού ΑΚΡΙΒΩΣ θέλει την μπάλα! (video)

Η εντολή Μεντιλίμπαρ, σαν… ασίστ στο γκολ του Τσικίνιο: Έδειξε πού ΑΚΡΙΒΩΣ θέλει την μπάλα! (video)

«Η Αυτού Υψηλότης Πρίγκιπας Νικόλαος»: Αυτή είναι η νέα σελίδα του Νικόλαου Ντε Γκρες που δεν περιμέναμε

«Η Αυτού Υψηλότης Πρίγκιπας Νικόλαος»: Αυτή είναι η νέα σελίδα του Νικόλαου Ντε Γκρες που δεν περιμέναμε

Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ: Τα 3 μυστικά για να ξεφορτωθείς το «πόδι της χήνας» γύρω από τα μάτια

Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ: Τα 3 μυστικά για να ξεφορτωθείς το «πόδι της χήνας» γύρω από τα μάτια

Ποια ώρα της ημέρας πρέπει να αποφεύγεις τον χυμό πορτοκαλιού

Ποια ώρα της ημέρας πρέπει να αποφεύγεις τον χυμό πορτοκαλιού

Αλέξης Κούγιας: Πού θα γίνει η κηδεία του – Η επιθυμία της οικογένειάς του

Αλέξης Κούγιας: Πού θα γίνει η κηδεία του – Η επιθυμία της οικογένειάς του

Πότε ξεκινούν οι Χαιρετισμοί 2025

Πότε ξεκινούν οι Χαιρετισμοί 2025

Σχετικά Άρθρα

European Parliament Flags Greece in Human Rights Report Usually Focused on Developing Nations

European Parliament Flags Greece in Human Rights Report Usually Focused on Developing Nations

News In English
Greece Becomes a Magnet for Foreign Homebuyers

Greece Becomes a Magnet for Foreign Homebuyers

News In English
Greek Parliament Braces for Political Showdown Following Mass Protests Over Tempi Train Disaster

Greek Parliament Braces for Political Showdown Following Mass Protests Over Tempi Train Disaster

News In English
High Cost of Living Prevents Greeks from Saving

High Cost of Living Prevents Greeks from Saving

News In English

NETWORK

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Αυτοσυγκράτηση από τους προμηθευτές- Οι επιδοτήσεις θα κρίνουν το τελικό κόστος για τα νοικοκυριά

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Αυτοσυγκράτηση από τους προμηθευτές- Οι επιδοτήσεις θα κρίνουν το τελικό κόστος για τα νοικοκυριά

ienergeia.gr
Γενετικά τροποποιημένα τρόφιμα: Τα θετικά και τα αρνητικά στην υγεία

Γενετικά τροποποιημένα τρόφιμα: Τα θετικά και τα αρνητικά στην υγεία

healthstat.gr
Το τροπικό φρούτο που καταπολεμά κρυολόγημα και γρίπη

Το τροπικό φρούτο που καταπολεμά κρυολόγημα και γρίπη

healthstat.gr
Αλέξης Κούγιας: Πού θα γίνει η κηδεία του – Η επιθυμία της οικογένειάς του

Αλέξης Κούγιας: Πού θα γίνει η κηδεία του – Η επιθυμία της οικογένειάς του

theissue.gr
Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ: Τα 3 μυστικά για να ξεφορτωθείς το «πόδι της χήνας» γύρω από τα μάτια

Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ: Τα 3 μυστικά για να ξεφορτωθείς το «πόδι της χήνας» γύρω από τα μάτια

theissue.gr
HELLENiQ ENERGY: Επενδύσεις σε ΑΠΕ έμφαση στα Βαλκάνια και νέες ισορροπίες στην ενεργειακή αγορά

HELLENiQ ENERGY: Επενδύσεις σε ΑΠΕ έμφαση στα Βαλκάνια και νέες ισορροπίες στην ενεργειακή αγορά

ienergeia.gr
«Η Αυτού Υψηλότης Πρίγκιπας Νικόλαος»: Αυτή είναι η νέα σελίδα του Νικόλαου Ντε Γκρες που δεν περιμέναμε

«Η Αυτού Υψηλότης Πρίγκιπας Νικόλαος»: Αυτή είναι η νέα σελίδα του Νικόλαου Ντε Γκρες που δεν περιμέναμε

theissue.gr
Αυτή η τεχνική θα σας βοηθήσει να αντιμετωπίσετε μία κρίση πανικού

Αυτή η τεχνική θα σας βοηθήσει να αντιμετωπίσετε μία κρίση πανικού

healthstat.gr