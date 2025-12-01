A quarter of respondents believe that a new party led by former prime minister Alexis Tsipras could revitalize the center-left, though many also expect such a move to further fragment that space.

A new nationwide poll by the research firm Marc for the Greek newspaper Proto Thema highlights a deepening crisis of confidence in Greece’s political leadership, with 64.4 percent of respondents giving the government a negative evaluation. The finding underscores a growing sense of public dissatisfaction, even as New Democracy (ND) continues to lead in voting intention with 27 percent.

The survey, conducted on November 30, 2025, shows that frustration with the government is widespread and persistent. More than half of those polled—50.8 percent—say they want political change, reflecting a public mood that has shifted noticeably in recent months. Despite this, ND remains ahead of its rivals, followed by PASOK–KINAL at 11.7 percent and Course of Freedom at 8 percent. SYRIZA, once the main opposition force, lags at 6.2 percent, marking one of its weakest recorded performances.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis still leads in perceived suitability for the premiership, with 31.2 percent, though a significant 28.4 percent of respondents say neither he nor PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis is fit for the job—another indicator of broader political fatigue.

Interestingly, the negative assessments of the government do not translate into clear gains for the opposition. More than 80 percent of respondents say they do not trust the existing alternative political forces, suggesting that dissatisfaction is directed at the political system as a whole rather than any single party.

The public’s frustration coexists with support for certain government policies, particularly in the energy sector. Majorities approve of recent initiatives such as offshore drilling projects, the planned electricity interconnection between Greece and Cyprus, and Greece’s role as a European hub for U.S. liquefied natural gas.

The poll also explores attitudes toward potential political comebacks. A quarter of respondents believe that a new party led by former prime minister Alexis Tsipras could revitalize the center-left, though many also expect such a move to further fragment that space. Former conservative leader Antonis Samaras fares worse: 60 percent believe he should retire from politics altogether.