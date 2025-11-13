According to the latest report by Greece’s statistical authority, ELSTAT, the employment rate among people aged 20 to 64 reached 71.7 percent in the second quarter of this year—the highest level recorded since before the crisis.

Greece has seen a remarkable surge in employment in recent years, offering one of the clearest signs yet that the country’s labor market is rebounding strongly after the twin shocks of the financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. The sustained recovery is helping to drive economic growth and boost household incomes, signaling a broader return to stability and confidence.

This marks an increase of more than ten percentage points compared to 2019, when the rate stood at 61.2 percent, and almost seventeen points higher than in 2015.

ELSTAT’s most recent unemployment figures, released in September, showed that the number of employed people in Greece has surpassed 4.32 million, the fourth-highest level since 2010. Notably, the three best monthly figures on record were all achieved this year. Employment has remained above four million continuously since July 2021, reflecting the creation of hundreds of thousands of new jobs following the end of the global health crisis and amid a period of solid economic growth.

Employment is, in many ways, the mirror image of unemployment. While the unemployment rate measures those who are actively seeking but unable to find work, the employment rate captures the share of people participating in productive economic activity—either as employees or as self-employed workers.

Since July 2019, Greece’s unemployment rate has fallen by nearly ten percentage points, reaching its lowest level in seventeen years. Analysts caution that declining unemployment figures can sometimes conceal other trends, such as an increase in retirements or discouraged workers leaving the labor force. But in Greece’s case, the sharp rise in the employment rate over the past six years suggests that the recovery is real. The drop in unemployment is not a statistical illusion—it reflects a genuine expansion in job creation and a growing share of citizens rejoining the workforce and contributing to the country’s economic momentum.