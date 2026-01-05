A major disruption to air traffic on Sunday, triggered by a malfunction in radio frequencies at Greece’s air traffic control system, has exposed a problem that extends far beyond a single technical failure.

For observers outside the country, the incident offers a revealing glimpse into the chronic underfunding and gradual degradation of the digital infrastructure underpinning Greek civil aviation.

The incident occurred at facilities operated by the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority, the body responsible for air traffic control and aviation safety. Flights were abruptly suspended and aircraft were left grounded for hours at airports across the country, not as a precautionary drill but because the integrity of communications could no longer be guaranteed. What initially appeared to be a routine technical issue quickly escalated into a serious operational crisis.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the Authority experienced extensive interference across almost all radio frequencies serving the Athens FIR, one of the busiest airspace regions in southeastern Europe. At the same time, critical communication channels, including data links and operational telephone lines, reportedly failed. Controllers detected persistent and unintended radio transmissions—described as continuous “noise”—that compromised clear communication between pilots and air traffic control. Given the potential risks to flight safety, authorities decided to halt operations until communications could be fully restored and the possibility of interference with key control systems eliminated. Greece’s main telecommunications provider, OTE, publicly stated that it had no involvement in the incident.

To understand the seriousness of the disruption, it is important to note the role of radio frequency monitoring in aviation. Dedicated control centers oversee and protect the radio spectrum used for radar, navigation aids and pilot–controller communications. Any sustained interference, accidental or otherwise, can undermine situational awareness in the cockpit and in control towers, with potentially severe consequences. In most European countries, such systems are continuously upgraded to meet evolving technical and security standards. In Greece, however, air traffic controllers argue that maintenance has lagged badly behind modern requirements.

In a strongly worded statement issued after the incident, the country’s air traffic controllers’ union described the breakdown as a crisis that had been years in the making. They pointed to outdated surveillance and communications equipment and to repeated warnings that modernization was urgently needed. According to the controllers, successive appeals to replace aging systems with ones compliant with European standards were ignored. Responsibility, they said, lies with the management of the civil aviation authority, which continues to rely on vulnerable infrastructure that is neither resilient nor adequately protected.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

These concerns are reinforced by the Authority’s draft budget for 2026. The funds allocated for upgrading digital and telecommunications systems amount to just €350,000. While this is the largest single investment line for equipment, it is widely regarded as grossly inadequate for an air traffic management system responsible for a strategically important region of European airspace.

The contrast with other areas of spending is striking. The same budget foresees higher expenditure on building leases, routine services such as security and cleaning, and a range of administrative and support activities. Spending on training programs, public outreach, public relations and participation in conferences collectively exceeds investment in digital modernization by a wide margin. For critics, this imbalance highlights a failure to prioritize systems that are directly linked to flight safety.

This underinvestment is particularly problematic given the nature of modern air traffic control. Contemporary systems rely on highly complex digital environments designed for constant availability, with built-in redundancies, automated fault recovery and strong cybersecurity defenses. Across Europe, such capabilities are considered a baseline requirement, especially within the framework of the Single European Sky, which aims to harmonize and modernize airspace management across the continent.