With Greece approaching another election cycle, some within the hierarchy fear the increases could create the impression that senior clergy are using the political climate to secure privileges for themselves.

A government decision to substantially increase the salaries of senior Greek Orthodox clergy has exposed divisions within the leadership of the Church of Greece, with some bishops welcoming the move as the long-overdue correction of an historical imbalance while others worry it could damage the Church’s public standing at a time of economic hardship.

The measure, included in draft legislation by the Ministry of National Economy, would raise the compensation of the Archbishop of Athens, metropolitan bishops and titular metropolitans to 90% of the salary paid to a government secretary-general, bringing their gross monthly earnings to between €4,500 and €4,800. Smaller increases are planned for bishops and auxiliary bishops.

Although the proposal has sparked public debate, church officials say the issue has been under discussion for years. According to senior ecclesiastical sources, the question dates back to the tenure of the late Archbishop Christodoulos, when comparisons with the salaries of Greece’s state-appointed Muslim muftis prompted calls for equal treatment in determining clerical pay. The request remained unresolved until the current government decided to legislate the increase.

Even so, some bishops say they were surprised by the timing of the announcement, despite knowing that the issue had remained on the agenda in periodic discussions with successive governments.

Some members of the hierarchy had reportedly urged Archbishop Ieronymos to seek a broader salary adjustment covering all clergy rather than focusing solely on senior church leaders, even if that meant smaller increases across the board. Government officials, however, rejected such proposals, citing fiscal constraints.

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Within the Church, opinions are mixed. Supporters argue that the increases recognize the increasingly complex responsibilities carried by metropolitan bishops, whose roles combine pastoral leadership with significant administrative and financial management duties. Many also note that senior clergy often possess qualifications and experience that would command much higher salaries in the private sector.

Yet even many of those who support the principle of higher pay question whether this is the right moment to implement it. Several bishops privately express concern that approving substantial raises while many Greeks continue to struggle with the cost of living risks alienating the public and forcing church leaders to defend decisions that may appear disconnected from everyday economic realities.

The political context has heightened those concerns. With Greece approaching another election cycle, some within the hierarchy fear the increases could create the impression that senior clergy are using the political climate to secure privileges for themselves. Others argue that the optics would have been less controversial had the government opted for a modest, flat salary increase of a few hundred euros rather than a reform that, in some cases, effectively doubles compensation.

The debate has also been shaped by the response of Metropolitan Seraphim of Kythira, who announced that he intends to donate most of his salary increase to a local charitable organization supporting housing for teachers and doctors serving on the island of Kythira. While some fellow bishops praised the gesture, others suggested it inadvertently strengthens critics’ arguments that such generous raises were unnecessary in the first place.

The controversy underscores the delicate balance the Church faces between seeking what many clergy view as fair treatment from the state and maintaining public trust during a period when economic pressures remain a defining concern for many Greek households.