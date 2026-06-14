The vote will take place during the annual general assembly of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises, known by its Greek acronym SEV, on June 16 in Athens.

Spyros Theodoropoulos is poised to win a second two-year term as president of Greece’s most influential business association after emerging as the only candidate ahead of elections next week, though a closely contested race for seats on the governing board is expected to reshape the organization’s leadership.

The vote will take place during the annual general assembly of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises, known by its Greek acronym SEV, on June 16 in Athens. SEV represents many of the country’s largest industrial groups, banks and multinational companies and serves as the principal voice of Greek business in policy discussions with government and European institutions.

With no challenger to his presidency, Theodoropoulos’ re-election is effectively assured. The more consequential battle will be over the federation’s board and executive leadership, which will set its priorities for the next two years as Greece seeks to strengthen investment and industrial competitiveness.

The most significant leadership change will be the departure of Aegean Airlines Chairman Eftychios Vassilakis, who is stepping down after years as one of SEV’s vice presidents.

He is expected to be succeeded by Alpha Bank Chief Executive Vassilis Psaltis, who already serves on the board. Fellow vice presidents Rania Aikaterinari and Andreas Siamisiis are expected to remain in their posts, while Alexandra Papalexopoulou will continue as secretary general and technology entrepreneur Markos Veremis is set to stay on as treasurer.

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Competition is far more intense for the board itself. Seventeen candidates are vying for 14 elected seats, guaranteeing that three contenders will be left out of the body that will help steer Greece’s leading business lobby through 2028.

Among the executives seeking election for the first time are Achilleas Konstantakopoulos of hospitality developer TEMES, Nikos Loulis of food producer Loulis Food Ingredients, Alexandros Kikizas of pasta maker Melissa Kikizas, Olga Vagena of BIC Violex and Giorgos Triantafyllou of Motor Oil Group. They face a field dominated by incumbents seeking another term, including senior executives from infrastructure company GEK TERNA, pharmaceutical manufacturer Elpen, retailer METRO, consumer products group Papoutsanis, logistics operator Goldair and industrial conglomerate Metlen, among others. The only elected board member not standing for re-election is Panos Kyriakopoulos.

Although this year’s vote lacks the rivalry that marked last year’s leadership contest, the outcome remains important for Greece’s corporate establishment. As the country navigates a changing European economic environment and seeks to sustain growth after years of crisis and recovery, SEV is expected to play a central role in shaping policy debates on competitiveness, investment and industrial renewal.

The federation’s annual assembly will be held under the theme “A Productive Greece in a Changing Europe,” underscoring its focus on strengthening the country’s economic model amid shifting priorities across the European Union.