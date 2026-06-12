The platform is designed to receive reports of demands for or offers of cash payments.

The Greek government has introduced a new digital platform that allows citizens to report corruption during driving license examinations, as authorities seek to crack down on the long-standing practice of illicit payments in the licensing process.

The service, available through the government's online portal, enables candidates to file either anonymous or named complaints about alleged misconduct during practical driving tests. Officials hope the initiative will make it easier to expose bribery schemes and other improper practices that have undermined public confidence in the country's driver licensing system.

The platform is designed to receive reports of demands for or offers of cash payments—commonly referred to in Greece as a "fakelaki," or "little envelope," a colloquial term for under-the-table bribes—as well as intimidation by examiners, driving schools or intermediaries. Candidates can also report cases in which they are pressured into believing they must pay in order to pass their practical examination or any other irregularities connected with obtaining a driver's license.

To submit a complaint, users complete an online form detailing the nature of the incident, the region and testing center where it occurred, the date of the alleged misconduct and a description of what happened. They may also identify the examiners or driving school involved and upload supporting material such as photographs or documents.

Complainants can choose whether to reveal their identity. Anonymous reports require no personal information, while named submissions are handled under Greece's data protection rules and used exclusively for investigative purposes.

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The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport said complaints will not be made public. Instead, authorized officials will forward them to the appropriate investigative bodies, including the Internal Affairs Directorate of the Hellenic Police and the National Transparency Authority, for assessment and possible investigation.