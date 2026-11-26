Marinakis, who also owns English Premier League soccer club Nottingham Forest, controls approximately 74.6% of Alter Ego Media’s voting shares.

Alter Ego Media, one of Greece’s largest media and entertainment groups, plans to raise up to €40 million through a share offering as it seeks to double its profitability over the next three years and capitalize on consolidation opportunities in the industry.

The proposed capital increase comes amid reported strong interest from international institutional investors during recent roadshows, potentially broadening the company’s shareholder base and improving liquidity in its stock.

The Athens-listed company aims to complete the transaction by the end of 2026, subject to market conditions and final board approval. The new shares will be issued through a bookbuilding process and a public offering in Greece. Proceeds will finance acquisitions, investments in audiovisual content, intellectual-property rights and the expansion of the group’s technology and entertainment infrastructure. Streaming, digital media and live entertainment are among management’s strategic priorities.

The company, whose portfolio includes television broadcasting, publishing and digital media, is pursuing expansion from a position of financial strength, with a net cash position and strong operating cash flows.

Marinakis, who also owns English Premier League soccer club Nottingham Forest, controls approximately 74.6% of Alter Ego Media’s voting shares. He has expressed willingness to participate in the offering if demand from other existing shareholders and new investors falls short.

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His potential contribution could reach €29.84 million, equivalent to his current ownership stake, although the indication is nonbinding. The company intends to waive existing shareholders’ preemptive rights while introducing a preferential allocation mechanism for those participating in the offering. Piraeus Bank and Euroxx Securities are expected to coordinate the transaction.

According to the company, investors who participated in its 2025 initial public offering have generated total returns exceeding 60%, including dividends.