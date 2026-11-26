As of Aug. 1, 2025, Greece had reported €6.2 billion in green expenditure from a potential pool of €12.7 billion, ranking fourth among EU member states behind Italy, France and Germany.

European Union auditors have identified significant overstatements of environmentally eligible spending in Greek investment projects, exposing weaknesses in the oversight of the green bonds financing Europe’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

In a special report, the European Court of Auditors found that three of six Greek projects examined had materially overstated expenditure eligible for financing through green bonds issued under NextGenerationEU, the bloc’s pandemic-era recovery program. One case involved a hotel renovation classified as fully eligible for green-bond financing, despite environmental protection or climate-change mitigation not being its primary objective. Of the €2.4 million reported as green expenditure, auditors found that €1.44 million had been overstated.

Another project involving the redevelopment of an exhibition center reported €14.2 million in green spending. Auditors concluded that only 40% should qualify, resulting in an overstatement of approximately €8.5 million. A residential energy-efficiency project also included the installation of a natural-gas boiler, an expense ineligible for green-bond financing.

As of Aug. 1, 2025, Greece had reported €6.2 billion in green expenditure from a potential pool of €12.7 billion, ranking fourth among EU member states behind Italy, France and Germany. The findings point to a broader European oversight problem.

Across seven member states, auditors estimated that eligible green expenditure had been overstated by €5.5 billion, equivalent to 9.8% of their reported spending. They criticized the European Commission’s reliance on data submitted by national authorities without systematically verifying the environmental credentials of individual projects.

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The Commission told auditors that certain expenditures involving financial instruments would be excluded from green-bond financing in 2026 pending more comprehensive information. Auditors recommended strengthening eligibility checks and excluding measures presenting significant risks of ineligible expenditure by November 2027.

They also called for a larger safety buffer between the value of green bonds issued and reported eligible expenditure by the end of 2026, reducing the risk that issuance exceeds qualifying spending. By the second quarter of 2028, the Commission should also assess whether the borrowing-cost advantages of green bonds outweigh their additional administrative expenses.