Government agencies and financial regulators are preparing detailed submissions to the FATF, the international standard-setting body for combating money laundering and terrorist financing, ahead of its fifth round of mutual evaluations.

Greece is stepping up preparations for a comprehensive review of its anti-money-laundering safeguards by the Financial Action Task Force, with weaknesses in the country’s asset-freezing and recovery mechanisms emerging as a significant challenge.

Government agencies and financial regulators are preparing detailed submissions to the FATF, the international standard-setting body for combating money laundering and terrorist financing, ahead of its fifth round of mutual evaluations. The assessment will focus heavily on enforcement rather than simply whether

Greece has adequate legislation in place. Authorities will need to demonstrate their ability to investigate financial crime, secure convictions and confiscate criminal proceeds. A particular concern stems from legislation introduced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s government in 2019, shortly after Greece’s previous FATF assessment.

The legislation established an initial nine-month limit on asset freezes ordered by Greece’s anti-money-laundering authority, with a possible nine-month extension. Unless the necessary judicial authorization is obtained before the applicable deadline, the freeze automatically expires.

The measure was intended to protect property rights by preventing indefinite asset freezes. However, combined with chronic delays in Greece’s judicial system, it has reportedly resulted in the release of assets suspected of being linked to criminal activity before investigations or judicial proceedings could be completed.

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New legislation being prepared to implement the European Union’s sixth anti-money-laundering directive doesn't directly address that weakness. According to a draft circulated among government agencies and reviewed by Dnews, the proposed legislation retains statutory deadlines and the requirement for timely judicial intervention to maintain longer-term asset freezes.

It also introduces separate short-term preventive measures, allowing authorities to suspend suspicious transactions for up to 10 working days and temporarily freeze assets for up to five working days. Those provisions are intended to facilitate preliminary investigations rather than replace longer-term asset-freezing mechanisms.