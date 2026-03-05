The agreement, signed on March 5, 2026, provides for the purchase of 175,352 registered common shares with voting rights, each with a nominal value of €1, representing a majority stake in MORE.GR Electronic Services Single-Member S.A.

Greek media group Alter Ego Media has signed an agreement to acquire a 50.1% stake in ticketing services company MORE.GR (formerly viva.gr), in a move aimed at strengthening its presence in the live entertainment and digital events market.

The agreement, signed on March 5, 2026, provides for the purchase of 175,352 registered common shares with voting rights, each with a nominal value of €1, representing a majority stake in MORE.GR Electronic Services Single-Member S.A.

The shares will be acquired from the company’s sole shareholder to date, Werealize.com Investments Limited, which will retain the remaining 49.9% stake following completion of the transaction.

MORE.GR operates in Greece and Cyprus, offering ticket sales, brokerage and issuance services for entertainment, cultural, educational and sporting events. The company runs the largest consumer-facing digital ticketing platform in the two countries, with around 1.85 million registered users and approximately 3.8 million monthly visitors.

During 2025, transactions worth roughly €155 million were processed through the platform, with more than 7 million tickets sold for over 27,000 events. In Cyprus, the company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, More.com Online Services CY LTD.

The initial consideration for the transaction amounts to €20.04 million. This figure will be adjusted to include an amount corresponding to 50.1% of MORE.GR’s net cash position and receivables, after deducting liabilities, as recorded on December 31, 2025.

The agreement also includes a potential additional payment contingent on the company’s financial performance in the 2026–2028 period. The total consideration, excluding the adjusted initial amount, cannot exceed €30.06 million, implying a maximum valuation of €60 million for the company as a whole.

Alter Ego Media said the initial payment will be financed partly through funds raised in its recent public offering ahead of its listing on the Athens Stock Exchange, covering 62% of the amount, while the remaining 38% will come from bank financing. Any additional earn-out payments will be funded from the company’s own resources.

According to MORE.GR’s business plan for 2026, the company expects to generate revenue of about €11 million and operating profit (EBIT) of around €5.2 million, contributing positively to Alter Ego Media’s consolidated financial results.

Advisers to the transaction included Grant Thornton Business Solutions S.A., which provided an independent valuation of MORE.GR, Deloitte Business Solutions as financial and tax adviser, and law firm Souriadakis Tsibris as legal adviser.

Alter Ego Media said the acquisition forms part of its broader investment strategy to expand into new business areas and diversify revenue streams, particularly within the fast-growing live entertainment sector.

Commenting on the deal, Alter Ego Media CEO Yiannis Vrentzos said the investment marks an important step in the group’s strategy to enter the rapidly expanding live events and entertainment market. He described MORE.GR as the leading digital ticketing platform in Greece, highlighting its strong market position, technological infrastructure and the trust it has built with audiences and event organizers. Vrentzos added that the company has confidence in the business plan and management team of MORE.GR, led by founder Haris Karonis, and expects the partnership to generate significant synergies and support further expansion.

Karonis said the partnership with Alter Ego Media aims to create additional value for event organizers and partners that use the platform, while also improving services and experiences for the hundreds of thousands of users who rely on MORE.GR to access events and entertainment.