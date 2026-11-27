Thrivest, controlled by Greek businessmen Dimitris Bakos, Giannis Kaimenakis and Alexandros Exarchou, entered into exchangeable bond agreements with two investors on Nov. 22, 2024, as CrediaBank was taking shape following the merger of Attica Bank and Pancreta Bank.

Two unidentified investors secured a lucrative stake in Greece’s CrediaBank through a financing arrangement that has generated a paper gain of more than €75 million, according to calculations based on newly examined financial disclosures.

The audited 2025 financial statements of Cyprus-based Thrivest Holding Ltd., CrediaBank’s controlling shareholder, shed light on how the investment group financed its involvement in the lender during a pivotal period of restructuring and consolidation in the Greek banking sector.

Thrivest, controlled by Greek businessmen Dimitris Bakos, Giannis Kaimenakis and Alexandros Exarchou, entered into exchangeable bond agreements with two investors on Nov. 22, 2024, as CrediaBank was taking shape following the merger of Attica Bank and Pancreta Bank. The agreements allowed the investors to receive shares in the Greek lender instead of repayment in cash. Crucially, they stipulated a maximum transfer price of €0.62 a share.

On Dec. 29, 2025, Thrivest transferred nearly 71 million CrediaBank shares to its wholly owned subsidiary, Thrivest Investments Ltd., for €44 million. The subsidiary subsequently transferred the shares to the two bondholders in separate transactions on Jan. 2 and Jan. 5, 2026. The investors emerged with stakes of 2.392% and 1.994%, respectively, while Thrivest’s overall holding declined from 54.558% to 50.172%, leaving it with a narrow majority.

By the time CrediaBank publicly disclosed the ownership changes on Jan. 7, its shares were trading at €1.684, valuing the combined holdings at €119.5 million -roughly 2.7 times their maximum contractual value.

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That translated into a potential gain of €75.5 million, or 171.6%, relative to the €44 million valuation. The first investor received shares worth €65.2 million against a maximum contractual value of €24 million. The second acquired a holding worth €54.3 million against €20 million. The financial statements also show that Thrivest provided corporate guarantees covering its subsidiary’s obligations to the bondholders. Those guarantees ceased to apply following the completion of the share transfers.

While the change in CrediaBank’s ownership had already been publicly disclosed, Thrivest’s accounts reveal the financing mechanism and contractual terms behind the transactions.

One question, however, remains unanswered: Who were the investors? Neither bondholder is identified in Thrivest’s financial statements, and inquiries with sources close to the investment group yielded no further information about their identities.