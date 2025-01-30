Games
Eurovision 2025 - Τελικός: Αυτά είναι τα 12 υποψήφια τραγούδια (Βίντεο)

Eurovision 2025 - Τελικός: Αυτά είναι τα 12 υποψήφια τραγούδια (Βίντεο) Φωτογραφία: ERTFLIX
Δείτε όλες τις συμμετοχές που διαγωνίστηκαν για τον 69ο Διαγωνισμό Τραγουδιού της Eurovision.

Οι παρουσιάσεις των ελληνικών τραγουδιών για τον 69ο Διαγωνισμό Τραγουδιού της Eurovision ολοκληρώθηκε και όλοι έδωσαν τον καλύτερο τους εαυτό.

Ας δούμε και τα 12 τραγούδια

{https://x.com/ESCvideos/status/1885054817334096176}

{https://x.com/ESCvideos/status/1885055844477235571}

{https://x.com/ESCvideos/status/1885057042303300075}

{https://x.com/ESCvideos/status/1885058262392770573}

{https://x.com/MonkeyDKomi/status/1885060136772759612}

{https://x.com/ESCvideos/status/1885060893601415442}

{https://x.com/ESCvideos/status/1885061922493551005}

{https://x.com/ESCvideos/status/1885063489451925626}

{https://x.com/ESCvideos/status/1885064653195063406}

{https://x.com/ESCvideos/status/1885065623224377628}

{https://x.com/TaskMovies/status/1885066616972427645}

{https://x.com/ESCvideos/status/1885067964254163270}

«Γιατί να μην κατακτήσουμε και το Europa League;»: Η δήλωση του Ελ Κααμπί που ήθελε κάθε… Ολυμπιακός!

«Όσο πιο μακριά μπορούμε!»: Ο Μεντιλίμπαρ έδωσε το σύνθημα, μετά την πρόκριση του Ολυμπιακού!

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Σύγκρουση αεροπλάνου με στρατιωτικό ελικόπτερο στην Ουάσινγκτον - Λεπτό προς λεπτό οι εξελίξεις

Ανατροπές στις υπερωρίες όπως προστάζουν οι εργοδότες

Τι ώρα θα βρέξει στην Αθήνα - Πιθανότητα για καταιγίδα

«Μπηχτή» Αταμάν για τη διαιτησία, κλεισμένοι για ώρα στα αποδυτήρια οι «πράσινοι»

Το… πρέσινγκ του Δ. Γιαννακόπουλου στον Γιόκιτς συνεχίζεται: «Φαντάσου τι θα έκανες με την πράσινη φανέλα»

Νηστίσιμα κουλουράκια πορτοκαλιού με σοκολάτα καλύτερα και από του φούρνου

Είναι υγιεινό αλλά σε παχαίνει: Το πρώτο πράγμα που πρέπει να κόψεις για να χάσεις βάρος

Σε αυτή την ηλικία οι γυναίκες είναι πιο ευτυχισμένες σύμφωνα με την επιστήμη

Επιστρέφει μετά από 18 χρόνια μια από τις αγαπημένες σειρές της ελληνικής τηλεόρασης

5 must-have fashion τσάντες για να αγοράσεις τώρα στις εκπτώσεις

