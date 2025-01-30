Eurovision 2025 - Τελικός: Αυτά είναι τα 12 υποψήφια τραγούδια (Βίντεο)

Οι παρουσιάσεις των ελληνικών τραγουδιών για τον 69ο Διαγωνισμό Τραγουδιού της Eurovision ολοκληρώθηκε και όλοι έδωσαν τον καλύτερο τους εαυτό.
Ας δούμε και τα 12 τραγούδια
{https://x.com/ESCvideos/status/1885054817334096176}
{https://x.com/ESCvideos/status/1885055844477235571}
{https://x.com/ESCvideos/status/1885057042303300075}
{https://x.com/ESCvideos/status/1885058262392770573}
{https://x.com/MonkeyDKomi/status/1885060136772759612}
{https://x.com/ESCvideos/status/1885060893601415442}
{https://x.com/ESCvideos/status/1885061922493551005}
{https://x.com/ESCvideos/status/1885063489451925626}
{https://x.com/ESCvideos/status/1885064653195063406}
{https://x.com/ESCvideos/status/1885065623224377628}
{https://x.com/TaskMovies/status/1885066616972427645}
{https://x.com/ESCvideos/status/1885067964254163270}