Grammy 2024: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες – H Beyoncé έσπασε ξανά το ρεκόρ της

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Grammy 2025 και όπως αναμενόταν οι Beyoncé, Taylor Swift και Kendrick Lamar ηγούνται της κούρσας.
Η Beyoncé, χάρη στο Cowboy Carter, έχει 11 υποψηφιότητες ανάμεσά τους και σε τρεις βασικές κατηγορίες, για καλύτερο τραγούδι, δίσκο και άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς αλλά και σε τέσσερις διαφορετικές κατηγορίες όπως οι Country, Pop, Rap και Americana. Οι 11 υποψηφιότητες φέρνουν τη Beyoncé στη θέση της καλλιτέχνιδας με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες στην ιστορία των βραβείων με συνολικά 99. Το προηγούμενο ρεκόρ το κατείχε η ίδια μαζί με τον σύζυγό της Jay-Z με 88 υποψηφιότητες.
Ο Lamar, είναι ένας από τους τέσσερις καλλιτέχνες που συγκέντρωσαν επτά υποψηφιότητες, μαζί με τους Billie Eilish, Charli XCX και Post Malone. Η Swift, η Sabrina Carpenter και η Chappell Roan κέρδισαν από έξι υποψηφιότητες.
Αναλυτικά η λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες
Album of the Year
André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Charli XCX – Brat
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Record of the Year
The Beatles – “Now and Then”
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Charli XCX – “360”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Song of the Year
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé – “Bodyguard”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Charli XCX – “Apple”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – “Us.”
Beyoncé featuring Post Malone – “Levii’s Jeans”
Charli XCX and Billie Eilish – “Guess”
Ariana Grande, Brandy, and Monica – “The Boy Is Mine”
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
Best Dance Pop Recording
Madison Beer – “Make You Mine”
Charli XCX – “Von Dutch”
Billie Eilish – “L’amour De Ma Vie” [Over Now Extended Edit]
Ariana Grande – “Yes, and?”
Troye Sivan – “Got Me Started”
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. – Romance
Green Day – Saviors
Idles – TANGK
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
Jack White – No Name
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage the Elephant – “Neon Pill”
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – “Song of the Lake”
Fontaines D.C. – “Starburster”
Kim Gordon – “Bye Bye”
St. Vincent – “Flea”
Best R&B Performance
Jhené Aiko – “Guidance”
Chris Brown – “Residuals”
Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”
Muni Long – “Made for Me (Live on BET)”
SZA – “Saturn”
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack
Muni Long – Revenge
Lucky Daye – Algorithm
Usher – Coming Home
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Jordan Adetunji featuring Kehlani – “Kehlani”
Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey – “Spaghettii”
Future and Metro Boomin featuring the Weeknd – “We Still Don’t Trust You”
Latto – “Big Mama”
Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu – “3:AM”
Best Country Solo Performance
Beyoncé – “16 Carriages”
Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”
Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Chris Stapleton – “It Takes a Woman”
Best Country Album
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Chris Stapleton – Higher
Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind
Best Latin Pop Album
Anitta – Funk Generation
Luis Fonsi – El Viaje
Kany Garcia – García
Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Kali Uchis – Orquídeas
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Chiquis – Diamantes
Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1
Peso Pluma – Éxodo
Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos
Best African Music Performance
Yemi Blade – “Tomorrow”
Asake and Wizkid – “MMS”
Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay – “Sensational”
Burna Boy – “Higher”
Tems – “Love Me JeJe”
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Jessi Alexander
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Laura Karpman – American Fiction
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Challengers
Kris Bowers – The Color Purple
Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross – Shōgun
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” (Twisters: The Album)
’NSync and Justin Timberlake – “Better Place” (Trolls Band Together)
Olivia Rodrigo – “Can’t Catch Me Now” (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
Jon Batiste – “It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)
Barbra Streisand – “Love Will Survive” (The Tattooist of Auschwitz)