Grammy 2024: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες – H Beyoncé έσπασε ξανά το ρεκόρ της

Στην κορυφή των υποψηφιότήτων για τα βραβεία Grammy 2025 οι Beyoncé, Taylor Swift και Kendrick Lamar.

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Grammy 2025 και όπως αναμενόταν οι Beyoncé, Taylor Swift και Kendrick Lamar ηγούνται της κούρσας.

Η Beyoncé, χάρη στο Cowboy Carter, έχει 11 υποψηφιότητες ανάμεσά τους και σε τρεις βασικές κατηγορίες, για καλύτερο τραγούδι, δίσκο και άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς αλλά και σε τέσσερις διαφορετικές κατηγορίες όπως οι Country, Pop, Rap και Americana. Οι 11 υποψηφιότητες φέρνουν τη Beyoncé στη θέση της καλλιτέχνιδας με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες στην ιστορία των βραβείων με συνολικά 99. Το προηγούμενο ρεκόρ το κατείχε η ίδια μαζί με τον σύζυγό της Jay-Z με 88 υποψηφιότητες.

Ο Lamar, είναι ένας από τους τέσσερις καλλιτέχνες που συγκέντρωσαν επτά υποψηφιότητες, μαζί με τους Billie Eilish, Charli XCX και Post Malone. Η Swift, η Sabrina Carpenter και η Chappell Roan κέρδισαν από έξι υποψηφιότητες.

Αναλυτικά η λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες

Album of the Year

André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Charli XCX – Brat

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the Year

The Beatles – “Now and Then”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Charli XCX – “360”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Song of the Year

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé – “Bodyguard”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Charli XCX – “Apple”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – “Us.”

Beyoncé featuring Post Malone – “Levii’s Jeans”

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish – “Guess”

Ariana Grande, Brandy, and Monica – “The Boy Is Mine”

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Best Dance Pop Recording

Madison Beer – “Make You Mine”

Charli XCX – “Von Dutch”

Billie Eilish – “L’amour De Ma Vie” [Over Now Extended Edit]

Ariana Grande – “Yes, and?”

Troye Sivan – “Got Me Started”

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. – Romance

Green Day – Saviors

Idles – TANGK

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

Jack White – No Name

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage the Elephant – “Neon Pill”

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – “Song of the Lake”

Fontaines D.C. – “Starburster”

Kim Gordon – “Bye Bye”

St. Vincent – “Flea”

Best R&B Performance

Jhené Aiko – “Guidance”

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Muni Long – “Made for Me (Live on BET)”

SZA – “Saturn”

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack

Muni Long – Revenge

Lucky Daye – Algorithm

Usher – Coming Home

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Jordan Adetunji featuring Kehlani – “Kehlani”

Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey – “Spaghettii”

Future and Metro Boomin featuring the Weeknd – “We Still Don’t Trust You”

Latto – “Big Mama”

Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu – “3:AM”

Best Country Solo Performance

Beyoncé – “16 Carriages”

Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”

Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Chris Stapleton – “It Takes a Woman”

Best Country Album

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Chris Stapleton – Higher

Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

Best Latin Pop Album

Anitta – Funk Generation

Luis Fonsi – El Viaje

Kany Garcia – García

Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Kali Uchis – Orquídeas

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Chiquis – Diamantes

Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1

Peso Pluma – Éxodo

Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos

Best African Music Performance

Yemi Blade – “Tomorrow”

Asake and Wizkid – “MMS”

Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay – “Sensational”

Burna Boy – “Higher”

Tems – “Love Me JeJe”

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

Laura Karpman – American Fiction

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Challengers

Kris Bowers – The Color Purple

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross – Shōgun

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” (Twisters: The Album)

’NSync and Justin Timberlake – “Better Place” (Trolls Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo – “Can’t Catch Me Now” (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

Jon Batiste – “It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)

Barbra Streisand – “Love Will Survive” (The Tattooist of Auschwitz)