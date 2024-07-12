ΝΥΤ: Αυτά είναι τα 100 καλύτερα βιβλία του 21ου αιώνα

Εκατοντάδες ειδικοί διάλεξαν τα αγαπημένα τους βιβλία.

Η καθημερινότητα συχνά δεν αφήνει περιθώρια ακόμα και στους λάτρεις του βιβλίου να διαβάσουν. Όμως, το καλοκαίρι συνήθως όλοι καταφέρνουμε να ξεκλέψουμε λίγο χρόνο για να χαθούμε στις σελίδες ενός βιβλίου.

Με αυτό το δεδομένο, ίσως αυτή η λίστα των New York Times να αποτελέσει πηγή έμπνευσης για το τι θα διαβάσουμε αυτό το καλοκαίρι. Η εφημερίδα δημοσίευσε τη λίστα με τα 100 καλύτερα βιβλία του 21ου αιώνα.

Η λίστα βασίστηκε στις απαντήσεις εκατοντάδων ειδικών. Οι NYT απευθύνθηκαν σε συγγραφείς, ακαδημαϊκούς, εκδότες, δημοσιογράφους, κριτικούς, ποιητές, μεταφραστές και βιβλιοπώλες μεταξύ άλλων, ζητώντας να κατονομάσουν τα 10 καλύτερα βιβλία κατά την άποψή τους που εκδόθηκαν από την 1η Ιανουαρίου 2000 και μετά.

Στην κορυφή της λίστας βρίσκεται το «My Brilliant Friend» της Έλενα Φεράντε, που εκδόθηκε το 2012.

Τα 100 καλύτερα βιβλία του 21ου αιώνα

100. Tree of Smoke - Denis Johnson (2007)

99. How to Be Both - Ali Smith (2014)

98. Bel Canto - Ann Patchett (2001)

97. Men We Reaped - Jesmyn Ward (2013)

96. Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments - Saidiya Hartman (2019)

95. Bring Up the Bodies - Hilary Mantel (2012)

94. On Beauty - Zadie Smith (2005)

93. Station Eleven - Emily St. John Mandel (2014)

92. The Days of Abandonment - Elena Ferrante (2005)

91. The Human Stain - Philip Roth (2000)

90. The Sympathizer - Viet Thanh Nguyen (2015)

89. The Return - Hisham Matar (2016)

88. The Collected Stories of Lydia Davis

87. Detransition, Baby - Torrey Peters (2021)

86. Frederick Douglass - David W. Blight (2018)

85. Pastoralia - George Saunders (2000)

84. The Emperor of All Maladies - Siddhartha Mukherjee (2010)

83. When We Cease to Understand the World - Benjamín Labatut (2021)

82. Hurricane Season - Fernanda Melchor (2020)

81. Pulphead - John Jeremiah Sullivan (2011)

80. The Story of the Lost Child - Elena Ferrante (2015)

79. A Manual for Cleaning Women - Lucia Berlin (2015)

78. Septology - Jon Fosse (2022)

77. An American Marriage - Tayari Jones (2018)

76. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow - Gabrielle Zevin (2022)

75. Exit West - Mohsin Hamid (2017)

74. Olive Kitteridge - Elizabeth Strout (2008)

73. The Passage of Power - Robert Caro (2012)

72. Secondhand Time - Svetlana Alexievich (2016)

71. The Copenhagen Trilogy - Tove Ditlevsen (2021)

70. All Aunt Hagar’s Children - Edward P. Jones (2006)

69. The New Jim Crow - Michelle Alexander (2010)

68. The Friend - Sigrid Nunez (2018)

67. Far From the Tree - Andrew Solomon (2012)

66. We the Animals - Justin Torres (2011)

65. The Plot Against America - Philip Roth (2004)

64. The Great Believers - Rebecca Makkai (2018)

63. Veronica - Mary Gaitskill (2005)

62. 10:04 - Ben Lerner (2014)

61. Demon Copperhead - Barbara Kingsolver (2022)

60. Heavy - Kiese Laymon (2018)

59. Middlesex - Jeffrey Eugenides (2002)

58. Stay True - Hua Hsu (2022)

57. Nickel and Dimed - Barbara Ehrenreich (2001)

56. The Flamethrowers - Rachel Kushner (2013)

55. The Looming Tower - Lawrence Wright (2006)

54. Tenth of December - George Saunders (2013)

53. Runaway - Alice Munro (2004)

52. Train Dreams - Denis Johnson (2011)

51. Life After Life - Kate Atkinson (2013)

50. Trust - Hernan Diaz (2022)

49. The Vegetarian - Han Kang (2016)

48. Persepolis - Marjane Satrapi (2003)

47. A Mercy - Toni Morrison (2008)

46. The Goldfinch - Donna Tartt (2013)

45. The Argonauts - Maggie Nelson (2015)

44. The Fifth Season - N.K. Jemisin (2015)

43. Postwar - Tony Judt (2005)

42. A Brief History of Seven Killings - Marlon James (2014)

41. Small Things Like These - Claire Keegan (2021)

40. H Is for Hawk - Helen Macdonald (2015)

39. A Visit From the Goon Squad - Jennifer Egan (2010)

38. The Savage Detectives - Roberto Bolaño (2007)

37. The Years - Annie Ernaux (2018)

36. Between the World and Me - Ta-Nehisi Coates (2015)

35. Fun Home - Alison Bechdel (2006)

34. Citizen - Claudia Rankine (2014)

33. Salvage the Bones - Jesmyn Ward (2011)

32. The Line of Beauty - Alan Hollinghurst (2004)

31. White Teeth - Zadie Smith (2000)

30. Sing, Unburied, Sing - Jesmyn Ward (2017)

29. The Last Samurai - Helen DeWitt (2000)

28. Cloud Atlas - David Mitchell (2004)

27. Americanah - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (2013)

26. Atonement - Ian McEwan (2002)

25. Random Family - Adrian Nicole LeBlanc (2003)

24. The Overstory - Richard Powers (2018)

23. Hateship, Friendship, Courtship, Loveship, Marriage - Alice Munro (2001)

22. Behind the Beautiful Forevers - Katherine Boo (2012)

21. Evicted - Matthew Desmond (2016)

20. Erasure - Percival Everett (2001)

19. Say Nothing - Patrick Radden Keefe (2019)

18. Lincoln in the Bardo - George Saunders (2017)

17. The Sellout - Paul Beatty (2015)

16. The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay - Michael Chabon (2000)

15. Pachinko - Min Jin Lee (2017)

14. Outline - Rachel Cusk (2015)

13. The Road - Cormac McCarthy (2006)

12. The Year of Magical Thinking - Joan Didion (2005)

11. The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao - Junot Díaz (2007)

10. Gilead - Marilynne Robinson (2004)

9. Never Let Me Go - Kazuo Ishiguro (2005)

8. Austerlitz - W.G. Sebald (2001)

7. The Underground Railroad - Colson Whitehead (2016)

6. 2666 - Roberto Bolaño (2008)

5. The Corrections - Jonathan Franzen (2001)

4. The Known World - Edward P. Jones (2003)

3. Wolf Hall - Hilary Mantel (2009)

2. The Warmth of Other Suns - Isabel Wilkerson (2010)

1. My Brilliant Friend - Elena Ferrante (2012)