Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2025: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες - Emelia Pérez και The Bear οδηγούν την κούρσα

Oι υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2025 ανακοινώθηκαν σήμερα, ανοίγοντας και επίσημα την Οσκαρική περίοδο.



Στις κινηματογραφικές κατηγορίες η ταινία Emilia Pérez οδηγεί την κούρσα με 10 υποψηφιότητες και ακολουθούν τα The Brutalist με 7, Conclave 6, Anora και The Substance με 5.



Στις τηλεοπτικές κατηγορίες, τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες συγκεντρώνει το The Bear με 5 και ακολουθούν τα Οnly Murders in the Building και Shogun με 4 υποψηφιότητες το καθένα.



Ρίχνοντας μια ματιά στη λίστα με τις φετινές υποψηφιότητες, παρατηρούμε ότι το Netflix κρατάει τα σκήπτρα έχοντας συνολικά 26 υποψηφιότητες (13 κινηματογραφικές και 13 τηλεοπτικές κατηγορίες). Πίσω του βρίσκεται το στούντιο A24 συγκεντρώνοντας 12 υποψηφιότητες στις κινηματογραφικές κατηγορίες. Παράλληλα, HBO/Max τερματίζει στη δεύτερη θέση των τηλεοπτικών υποψηφιοτήτων έχοντας 14 συνολικά.



Αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι η Viola Davis θα λάβει το τιμητικό βραβείο Cecil B. DeMille Award και ο Ted Danson θα τιμηθεί με το Carol Burnett Award.



Η 82η Τελετή Απονομής των Χρυσών Σφαιρών θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 5 Ιανουαρίου 2025 (ξημερώματα Δευτέρας 6 Ιανουαρίου για την Ελλάδα) στο The Beverly Hilton τους Λος Αντζελες, με παρουσιαστή την κωμικό Nikki Glaser.



Δείτε αναλυτικά τη λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες σε κινηματογραφικές και τηλεοπτικές κατηγορίες



Κινηματογραφικές Κατηγορίες





Καλύτερη Ταινία - Δράμα

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Καλύτερη Ταινία - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Anora

Challengers

Emilie Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Καλύτερη Επίδοση στο Box Office

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Σκηνοθεσία

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Perez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine As Light

Σενάριο

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Conclave, Peter Straughan

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος Δράμα

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος Δράμα

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Kate Winslet, Lee

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Zendaya, Challengers

Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rosselini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez





Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez

The Girl With the Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Μουσική

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers

Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two

Τραγούδι

“Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt

“Compress Repress,” Challengers, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino

“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

“Forbidden Road,” Better Man, Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek

“Kiss the Sky,” The Wild Robot, Maren Morris, Ali Tamposi, Michael Pollack, Delacey, Jordan Johnson & Stefan Johnson

“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol and Camille

Καλύτερη Ταινία - Animation





Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot





Cecil B. DeMille Award

Viola Davis





Τηλεοπτικές Κατηγορίες





Καλύτερη Τηλεοπτική Σειρά - Δράμα

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr and Mrs Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

Squid Game





Καλύτερη Τηλεοπτική Σειρά - Κωμωδία

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

A' Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα

Donald Glover, Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddy Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Κωμωδία

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Κωμωδία

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks

B' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear





B' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Καλύτερη Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι Σειρά

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country





Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι Σειρά

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley





Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι Σειρά

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote Versus the Swans

Kate Winslett, The Regime

Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία σε Stand-Up Κωμωδία

Jamie Foxx – What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers – Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler – Love You

Ali Wong – Single Lady

Ramy Youssef – More Feelings

Carol Burnett Award

Ted Danson