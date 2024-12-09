ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2025: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες - Emelia Pérez και The Bear οδηγούν την κούρσα

Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2025: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες - Emelia Pérez και The Bear οδηγούν την κούρσα Φωτογραφία: ΑΠΕ
Η 82η Τελετή Απονομής των Χρυσών Σφαιρών θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 5 Ιανουαρίου 2025 (ξημερώματα Δευτέρας 6 Ιανουαρίου για την Ελλάδα)

Oι υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2025 ανακοινώθηκαν σήμερα, ανοίγοντας και επίσημα την Οσκαρική περίοδο.

Στις κινηματογραφικές κατηγορίες η ταινία Emilia Pérez οδηγεί την κούρσα με 10 υποψηφιότητες και ακολουθούν τα The Brutalist με 7, Conclave 6, Anora και The Substance με 5.

Στις τηλεοπτικές κατηγορίες, τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες συγκεντρώνει το The Bear με 5 και ακολουθούν τα Οnly Murders in the Building και Shogun με 4 υποψηφιότητες το καθένα.

Ρίχνοντας μια ματιά στη λίστα με τις φετινές υποψηφιότητες, παρατηρούμε ότι το Netflix κρατάει τα σκήπτρα έχοντας συνολικά 26 υποψηφιότητες (13 κινηματογραφικές και 13 τηλεοπτικές κατηγορίες). Πίσω του βρίσκεται το στούντιο A24 συγκεντρώνοντας 12 υποψηφιότητες στις κινηματογραφικές κατηγορίες. Παράλληλα, HBO/Max τερματίζει στη δεύτερη θέση των τηλεοπτικών υποψηφιοτήτων έχοντας 14 συνολικά.

Αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι η Viola Davis θα λάβει το τιμητικό βραβείο Cecil B. DeMille Award και ο Ted Danson θα τιμηθεί με το Carol Burnett Award.

Η 82η Τελετή Απονομής των Χρυσών Σφαιρών θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 5 Ιανουαρίου 2025 (ξημερώματα Δευτέρας 6 Ιανουαρίου για την Ελλάδα) στο The Beverly Hilton τους Λος Αντζελες, με παρουσιαστή την κωμικό Nikki Glaser.

{https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnloovrNlKo}

Δείτε αναλυτικά τη λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες σε κινηματογραφικές και τηλεοπτικές κατηγορίες


Κινηματογραφικές Κατηγορίες

Καλύτερη Ταινία - Δράμα

  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nickel Boys
  • September 5

Καλύτερη Ταινία - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

  • Anora
  • Challengers
  • Emilie Pérez
  • A Real Pain
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Καλύτερη Επίδοση στο Box Office

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Gladiator II
  • Inside Out 2
  • Twisters
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot

Σκηνοθεσία

  • Jacques Audiard – Emilia Perez
  • Sean Baker – Anora
  • Edward Berger – Conclave
  • Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
  • Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
  • Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine As Light

Σενάριο

  • Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
  • Anora, Sean Baker
  • The Brutalist, Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
  • A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg
  • The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
  • Conclave, Peter Straughan

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος Δράμα

  • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
  • Daniel Craig, Queer
  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
  • Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος Δράμα

  • Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
  • Angelina Jolie, Maria
  • Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
  • Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
  • Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
  • Kate Winslet, Lee

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

  • Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
  • Hugh Grant, Heretic
  • Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
  • Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
  • Glen Powell, Hit Man
  • Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

  • Amy Adams, Nightbitch
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
  • Mikey Madison, Anora
  • Demi Moore, The Substance
  • Zendaya, Challengers

Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

  • Yura Borisov – Anora
  • Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
  • Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
  • Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

  • Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
  • Margaret Qualley, The Substance
  • Isabella Rosselini, Conclave
  • Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία

  • All We Imagine As Light
  • Emilia Pérez
  • The Girl With the Needle
  • I’m Still Here
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig
  • Vermiglio

Μουσική

  • Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
  • Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
  • Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
  • Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers
  • Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two

Τραγούδι

  • “Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt
  • “Compress Repress,” Challengers, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino
  • “El Mal,” Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
  • “Forbidden Road,” Better Man, Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek
  • “Kiss the Sky,” The Wild Robot, Maren Morris, Ali Tamposi, Michael Pollack, Delacey, Jordan Johnson & Stefan Johnson
  • “Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol and Camille

Καλύτερη Ταινία - Animation

  • Flow
  • Inside Out 2
  • Memoir of a Snail
  • Moana 2
  • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Viola Davis

Τηλεοπτικές Κατηγορίες

Καλύτερη Τηλεοπτική Σειρά - Δράμα

  • The Day of the Jackal
  • The Diplomat
  • Mr and Mrs Smith
  • Shogun
  • Slow Horses
  • Squid Game

Καλύτερη Τηλεοπτική Σειρά - Κωμωδία

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • The Gentlemen
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building

A' Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα

  • Donald Glover, Mr. And Mrs. Smith
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Eddy Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
  • Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
  • Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Keira Knightley, Black Doves
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Κωμωδία

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Κωμωδία

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

B' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

  • Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
  • Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
  • Diego Luna, La Máquina
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

B' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Dakota Fanning, Ripley
  • Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
  • Allison Janney, The Diplomat
  • Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Καλύτερη Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι Σειρά

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Disclaimer
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • The Penguin
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι Σειρά

  • Colin Farrell, The Penguin
  • Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
  • Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
  • Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
  • Andrew Scott, Ripley

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι Σειρά

  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
  • Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
  • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
  • Sofía Vergara, Griselda
  • Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote Versus the Swans
  • Kate Winslett, The Regime

Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία σε Stand-Up Κωμωδία

  • Jamie Foxx – What Had Happened Was
  • Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die
  • Seth Meyers – Dad Man Walking
  • Adam Sandler – Love You
  • Ali Wong – Single Lady
  • Ramy Youssef – More Feelings

Carol Burnett Award

Ted Danson

