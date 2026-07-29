The Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognizable environmental certifications for beaches, marinas and tourism boats.

Nine beaches on two of Greece’s best-known Aegean islands have lost their Blue Flag status for 2026 after inspections found shortcomings in beach management and compliance with the international program’s standards.

The affected beaches are on Paros, a major tourism destination in the Cyclades, and Chios, an eastern Aegean island close to the Turkish coast. Four beaches on Paros and five on Chios were removed from both the Greek and international Blue Flag lists.

The decision followed unannounced inspections by assessors from the Hellenic Society for the Protection of Nature, which coordinates the Blue Flag program in Greece, as well as international evaluators. Inspectors found that some beaches either hadn’t been properly organized for this year’s swimming season or failed to meet requirements covering services for beachgoers, accessibility for people with disabilities, visitor and swimmer safety, cleanliness and the provision of accurate public information.

The Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognizable environmental certifications for beaches, marinas and tourism boats. For Greece, where beaches are a central part of a tourism industry that draws tens of millions of foreign visitors each year, the designation also carries considerable marketing value.

Under the program’s rules, awarded beaches were required to display their Blue Flag by July 1. Greece’s national judging committee and the program’s coordinating committee subsequently decided to withdraw the nine awards, saying the move was necessary to protect the credibility of the certification.

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The withdrawals don’t indicate a deterioration in seawater quality. The program’s Greek organizers said the water at all nine beaches continues to meet its standard for “excellent” bathing quality. Instead, the loss of certification reflects deficiencies in the organization and operation of the beaches.

Paros and Chios

On Paros, the beaches losing their status are Livadia, Logaras, Marpissa/Chrysi Akti - better known internationally as Golden Beach - and Pounta.

On Chios, the affected beaches are Agios Isidoros, Agia Paraskevi, Giosonas, Daskalopetra and Kontari. The concentration of withdrawals on two islands makes the impact particularly visible. Paros has emerged in recent years as one of the Cyclades’ most heavily visited destinations, while Chios relies on its coastline as an important part of its tourism offering.

Inspections are continuing at Blue Flag beaches across Greece, with most visits conducted without advance notice. The program’s administrators said additional awards could be withdrawn if inspectors identify similar failures elsewhere. The Blue Flag system is designed to operate as more than a one-time certification. Beaches must continue meeting its standards throughout the swimming season, meaning an award announced before the summer can subsequently be taken away.





