The partnership has been formalized through the newly established Crescendo Music Company, a vehicle that combines Panagiotakis’s production interests with Panik’s music and artist-management business.

A new venture in Greece’s music and entertainment industry is bringing together theater producer Dionysis Panagiotakis with Paris Kassidokostas Latsis and Giorgos Arsenakos, co-owners of Panik Entertainment Group, one of the country’s prominent music and entertainment companies.

The partnership has been formalized through the newly established Crescendo Music Company, a vehicle that combines Panagiotakis’s production interests with Panik’s music and artist-management business.

Delta Production, controlled by Panagiotakis, and Panik Entertainment Group established Crescendo Music Company with initial share capital of €10,000. Delta Production holds a 60% stake, having contributed €6,000 in exchange for 60 corporate shares, while Panik owns the remaining 40%, following a €4,000 contribution for 40 shares.

The ownership split, however, gives only a partial picture of how the venture will operate. Its governance structure effectively provides for joint control over major decisions, limiting the ability of the majority shareholder to act unilaterally on key corporate matters.

Panagiotakis and Giorgos Arsenakos have been appointed joint managers of Crescendo for an indefinite term and must act together to represent and legally bind the company. Both signatures are required for a broad range of material actions, including contracts, banking transactions and money transfers, borrowing, hiring and dismissals, and agreements with artists.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

The same joint-approval requirement applies to production and management contracts and agreements involving the exploitation of intellectual-property and other rights. The arrangement gives Panik significant influence over the new company despite its 40% economic interest and points to a partnership structured around operational consensus rather than simple majority control.

Crescendo’s corporate purpose is notably broad, suggesting ambitions beyond a narrowly defined music-production venture. Its principal activity is listed as support services for the arts and entertainment sector, while its articles of association allow it to produce and stage artistic events, create recorded music, undertake film and video productions and develop audiovisual content for advertising and promotional purposes.

The company is also authorized to trade music and video products, sell recorded music, participate in the visual arts and engage more broadly in artistic creation. Its stated activities extend to services associated with both outdoor and indoor entertainment venues.