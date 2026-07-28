Gross disposable income in Greece fell 2.5% from the previous quarter, according to Eurostat. Yet household spending on individual consumption rose 1.2% over the same period.

Greek households entered 2026 under growing financial strain, diverging sharply from broader European trends as falling incomes forced many families to dip into savings while cutting back on long-term investment.

New figures from Eurostat for the first quarter of 2026 show that, while household finances across the European Union and the eurozone remained broadly stable, Greece stood out for the deterioration in its domestic picture. Disposable incomes declined, consumer spending continued to rise, and both savings and investment weakened markedly, suggesting that households are increasingly relying on accumulated financial buffers to maintain day-to-day consumption.

Gross disposable income in Greece fell 2.5% from the previous quarter, according to Eurostat. Yet household spending on individual consumption rose 1.2% over the same period, indicating that families continued to spend more despite having less income available. The gap underscores the growing pressure on household budgets as higher living costs and weaker purchasing power leave consumers with fewer options than drawing down savings.

The impact is particularly evident in household saving. Greece recorded the second-largest decline in the household saving rate among EU member states, with the indicator falling by 3.7 percentage points from the previous quarter. Only Romania posted a steeper decline, at 5.3 percentage points, while Hungary recorded the strongest improvement, with its saving rate rising by 3.4 percentage points.

Household investment also deteriorated sharply. Gross fixed capital formation—primarily spending on home purchases, construction and renovations—fell 11.8%, the steepest decline among all countries covered by the Eurostat report. Greece also recorded the largest drop in the household investment rate in the EU, down 0.7 percentage points from the previous quarter.

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The contrast with the rest of Europe is striking. Across the European Union, household disposable income increased 0.9% in the first quarter, while consumption rose 0.6% and household investment edged down just 0.5%. In the eurozone, disposable income increased 0.7%, consumption expanded 0.8%, and investment also slipped only marginally, by 0.5%.

Broader European indicators point to a far more resilient consumer sector. Real income per capita was unchanged in the eurozone after rising 0.2% in the previous quarter, while it increased 0.1% across the EU. Real consumption per capita remained flat in the eurozone and declined only 0.2% in the EU as a whole.

Eurostat attributed the resilience of household incomes across Europe largely to higher employee compensation and increased social benefits. Those gains were partly offset by lower net property income, current transfers, taxes and social contributions, which limited overall income growth.

Savings trends further illustrate the divergence. The household saving rate was unchanged in the eurozone and increased by 0.2 percentage points across the EU, suggesting that many European households continue to build financial buffers despite persistent economic uncertainty. Greece moved in the opposite direction. The sharp decline in savings suggests that a growing number of households are either drawing down accumulated reserves or are no longer able to set aside money, highlighting the increasing pressure on family finances even as much of Europe experiences relative stability.