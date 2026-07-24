Between Jan. 1 and July 23, 2026, 5,220 new real-estate companies were established with property management as their stated business activity, according to registration data.

Greece is seeing a sharp rise in the creation of property-management companies, a shift that suggests a growing share of the country’s real-estate business is moving out of the hands of individual landlords and into corporate structures.

Between Jan. 1 and July 23, 2026, 5,220 new companies were established with property management as their stated business activity, according to registration data. The pace of new incorporations highlights how quickly a once largely individual-driven market is becoming more professionalized—and, in some cases, more tax-conscious.

Taxes are an important part of the calculation.

For Greek property owners earning substantial income from conventional leases or short-term rentals, holding and operating real estate through a company can produce a significantly different tax outcome than collecting rent directly as an individual.

The shift comes against a curious backdrop in Greece’s tax data. Of roughly 1.8 million property owners who report income from real estate, only about one in 100—some 18,000 to 19,000 taxpayers—reports receiving more than €3,000 a month. By contrast, nine in 10 declare monthly property income of less than €1,000.

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Those figures raise questions at a time when rents have climbed sharply across much of Greece, particularly in Athens. A 100-square-meter apartment, or roughly 1,075 square feet, in some of the Greek capital’s more expensive northern and southern suburbs can command more than €1,200 a month on its own.

There are several possible explanations for the apparent disconnect. Some rental income goes undeclared, reflecting the persistent role of tax evasion in parts of the Greek economy. Property ownership is also often fragmented among family members or other co-owners, meaning the income generated by a single property can be divided among several individual taxpayers.

But another factor is gaining importance: More real-estate activity is being routed through companies.

The tax implications can be substantial. Individuals in Greece pay tax on rental income according to a progressive schedule, with the top rate reaching 45% on income above €35,000. Companies, by comparison, pay a 22% corporate income-tax rate on taxable profits and can generally deduct qualifying business expenses under Greek tax rules.

That distinction can be particularly important for short-term rentals, where gross revenue may bear little resemblance to the profit an owner ultimately pockets. Cleaning, utilities, maintenance, platform commissions and management fees can consume a significant portion of revenue.

When a property business operates through a company, qualifying expenses can be deducted before taxable profit is calculated. Individuals who report rental receipts directly as property income have more limited scope to offset their actual operating costs.

Consider a property owner generating €80,000 in annual gross revenue and incurring €25,000 in qualifying business expenses. If the activity is conducted through a company, taxable profit would amount to €55,000. At a corporate tax rate of 22%, the company-level tax bill would be €12,100, before accounting for any additional tax that could arise if profits are subsequently distributed to the owner.

The comparison with individual taxation isn't straightforward. An individual landlord would be taxed under Greece’s progressive rental-income schedule, while the ability to deduct actual expenses is more restricted. A corporate owner, meanwhile, can face additional taxation when profits are paid out to shareholders, as well as accounting and administrative costs associated with maintaining a company.

Still, as rental portfolios grow larger and short-term accommodation becomes more businesslike, the corporate model can become increasingly attractive.

Another structure seen in the Greek market involves a property owner leasing real estate to a company in which the owner has an interest. The company then rents the property to the ultimate tenant or operates it in the short-term rental market.

Under such an arrangement, the individual receives rent from the company, while the company earns the revenue generated from the final customer. The difference effectively shifts part of the economic activity away from the taxation of individual property income and into the corporate tax system.

Such arrangements aren't automatically beyond scrutiny. Greek tax authorities can examine transactions between related parties to determine whether they reflect market terms and have genuine economic substance, rather than serving primarily as vehicles to reduce taxes.

