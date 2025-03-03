Games
Όσκαρ 2025: Θρίαμβος για το Αnora - Δείτε όλους τους νικητές

Όσκαρ 2025: Θρίαμβος για το Αnora - Δείτε όλους τους νικητές Φωτογραφία: AP
H ταινία Anora, ήταν η μεγάλη νικήτρια της 97ης Απονομής των Όσκαρ, κερδίζοντας συνολικά πέντε βραβεία, μεταξύ των οποίων Καλύτερης Ταινίας και Σκηνοθεσίας.

Η ταινία Anora, αποδείχθηκε το πιο δυνατό χαρτί των φετινών βραβείων, κερδίζοντας συνολικά πέντε Όσκαρ, από τα έξι που διεκδικούσε, μεταξύ των οποίων, Α' Γυναικείου Ρόλου για τη Mikey Madison, Καλύτερης Σκηνοθεσίας και Καλύτερης Ταινίας, με τον Σον Μπέικερ να γράφει ιστορία στη διοργάνωση και να πετυχαίνει ένα προσωπικό θρίαμβο.

Τα φαβορί της φετινής απονομής, The Brutalist και Emilia Perez αρκέστηκαν σε τρία και δύο βραβεία αντίστοιχα, με τον Adrien Brody να κερδίζει το Όσκαρ Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου για την ερμηνεία του στο The Brutalist, διπλασιάζοντας έτσι τα Όσκαρ του, το πρώτο ήταν για τον Πιανίστα.

AP25062130488180_b3b88.jpg

Σε δύο βραβεία αρκέστηκαν επίσης τα Dune: Part Two και Wicked, ενώ το Conclave έφυγε από τη διοργάνωση με το Όσκαρ Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου.

Δείτε όλους τους νικητές των Όσκαρ 2025

Καλύτερη Ταινία

  • Anora - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Perez
  • I' m Still Here
  • Nickel Boys
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Όσκαρ 2025: Οι νικητές των φετινών βραβείων - Live Update

Όσκαρ 2025: Οι νικητές των φετινών βραβείων - Live Update

Entertainment

Σκηνοθεσία

  • Anora - NIKHTHΣ
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Emilia Perez
  • The Substance

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

  • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
  • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
  • Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
  • Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

  • Cynthia Erivo
  • Karla Sofia Gascon
  • Mikey Madison - ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ
  • Demi Moore
  • Fernanda Torres

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
  • Emilia Perez
  • Nickel Boys
  • Sing Sing

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

  • Anora - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
  • The Brutalist
  • A Real Pain
  • September 5
  • The Substance

B' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

  • Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
  • Isabella Rosselinni, Conclave
  • Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

  • Yura Borisov, Anora
  • Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Μουσική

  • The Brutalist - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Perez
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot

Κοστούμια

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Gladiator II
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked - NIKHTHΣ

Φωτογραφία

  • The Brutalist - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Perez
  • Maria
  • Nosferatu

Μοντάζ

  • Anora - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Perez
  • Wicked

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι

  • El Mal, Emilia Perez - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
  • The Journey, The Six Triple Eight
  • Mi Camino, Emilia Perez
  • Like A Bird, Sing Sing
  • Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late

Σκηνογραφία

  • Wicked - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
  • Nosferatu
  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Dune 2

Διεθνής Ταινία

  • I’m Still Here - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
  • The Girl with The Needle
  • Emilia Perez
  • The Seed of a Sacred Fig
  • Flow

Ταινία Animation

  • Flow - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
  • Inside Out 2
  • Memoir of a Snail
  • Wallace & Gromit
  • The Wild Robott

Ντοκιμαντέρ - Μεγάλου Μήκους

  • Black Box Diaries
  • No Other Land - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
  • Porcelean War
  • Sugar Cane
  • Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Ντοκιμαντέρ - Μικρού Μήκους

  • Death By Numbers
  • I Am Ready, Warden
  • Incident
  • Instruments of a Beating Heart
  • The Only Girl in the Orchestra - NIKHTHΣ

Οπτικά Εφέ

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Better Man
  • Dune: Part Two - NIKHTHΣ
  • Kingdom Planet Apes
  • Wicked

Ήχος

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Dune: Part Two - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
  • Emilia Perez
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot

Κομμώσεις και Μακιγιάζ

  • A Different Man
  • Emilia Perez
  • Nosferatu
  • The Substance - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
  • Wicked

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Animation

  • Beautiful Men
  • In the Shadow of the Cypress - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
  • Magic Candies
  • Wander to Wonders
  • Yuck

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Live Action

  • A Lien
  • Anuja
  • I’m Not a Robot - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
  • The Last Ranger
  • The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Όσκαρ 2025: Οι νικητές των φετινών βραβείων - Live Update

Entertainment

Όσκαρ 2025: Οι νικητές των φετινών βραβείων - Live Update

Entertainment
Όσκαρ 2025: Τα μεγάλα φαβορί και οι τελευταίες προβλέψεις

Entertainment

Όσκαρ 2025: Τα μεγάλα φαβορί και οι τελευταίες προβλέψεις

Entertainment
Όσκαρ 2025: Πού μπορείτε να τα δείτε live

Entertainment

Όσκαρ 2025: Πού μπορείτε να τα δείτε live

Entertainment
Όσκαρ 2025: Ειδικό αφιέρωμα στα τραγούδια των ταινιών «Τζέιμς Μποντ»

Life

Όσκαρ 2025: Ειδικό αφιέρωμα στα τραγούδια των ταινιών «Τζέιμς Μποντ»

Life

Γρίπη: Τελείωσε η σοβαρότερη περίοδος των τελευταίων 7 ετών

healthstat.gr

Γρίπη: Τελείωσε η σοβαρότερη περίοδος των τελευταίων 7 ετών

healthstat.gr
ΔΕΗ και Metlen κυριαρχούν στη λιανική αγορά ρεύματος – Αύξηση εξαγωγών, πτώση ζήτησης

ienergeia.gr

ΔΕΗ και Metlen κυριαρχούν στη λιανική αγορά ρεύματος – Αύξηση εξαγωγών, πτώση ζήτησης

ienergeia.gr
Χωρίς ουσιαστικές λύσεις για τη βιομηχανία το σχέδιο της Κομισιόν για την Προσιτή Ενέργεια

ienergeia.gr

Χωρίς ουσιαστικές λύσεις για τη βιομηχανία το σχέδιο της Κομισιόν για την Προσιτή Ενέργεια

ienergeia.gr
Καλαμάρια: Αυτά είναι τα οφέλη για την υγεία μας

healthstat.gr

Καλαμάρια: Αυτά είναι τα οφέλη για την υγεία μας

healthstat.gr
Χαλβάς σιμιγδαλένιος με μαστίχα και πορτοκάλι: Γεύση και άρωμα της Καθαράς Δευτέρας

theissue.gr

Χαλβάς σιμιγδαλένιος με μαστίχα και πορτοκάλι: Γεύση και άρωμα της Καθαράς Δευτέρας

theissue.gr
Το νούμερο 1 συστατικό για αντιγήρανση, σύμφωνα με τους δερματολόγους

theissue.gr

Το νούμερο 1 συστατικό για αντιγήρανση, σύμφωνα με τους δερματολόγους

theissue.gr
Η σαλάτα θαλασσινών που πρέπει να δοκιμάσετε σήμερα Καθαρά Δευτέρα

healthstat.gr

Η σαλάτα θαλασσινών που πρέπει να δοκιμάσετε σήμερα Καθαρά Δευτέρα

healthstat.gr
Σπ. Θεοδωρόπουλος: Βολές στην κυβέρνηση για ακριβή ενέργεια και επενδύσεις

ienergeia.gr

Σπ. Θεοδωρόπουλος: Βολές στην κυβέρνηση για ακριβή ενέργεια και επενδύσεις

ienergeia.gr