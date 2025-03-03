Όσκαρ 2025: Θρίαμβος για το Αnora - Δείτε όλους τους νικητές

Η ταινία Anora, αποδείχθηκε το πιο δυνατό χαρτί των φετινών βραβείων, κερδίζοντας συνολικά πέντε Όσκαρ, από τα έξι που διεκδικούσε, μεταξύ των οποίων, Α' Γυναικείου Ρόλου για τη Mikey Madison, Καλύτερης Σκηνοθεσίας και Καλύτερης Ταινίας, με τον Σον Μπέικερ να γράφει ιστορία στη διοργάνωση και να πετυχαίνει ένα προσωπικό θρίαμβο.
Τα φαβορί της φετινής απονομής, The Brutalist και Emilia Perez αρκέστηκαν σε τρία και δύο βραβεία αντίστοιχα, με τον Adrien Brody να κερδίζει το Όσκαρ Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου για την ερμηνεία του στο The Brutalist, διπλασιάζοντας έτσι τα Όσκαρ του, το πρώτο ήταν για τον Πιανίστα.
Σε δύο βραβεία αρκέστηκαν επίσης τα Dune: Part Two και Wicked, ενώ το Conclave έφυγε από τη διοργάνωση με το Όσκαρ Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου.
Δείτε όλους τους νικητές των Όσκαρ 2025
Καλύτερη Ταινία
- Anora - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- I' m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Three Oscars. What about four? #Oscars
Congratulations to ANORA, this year's Best Picture winner! pic.twitter.com/zyC7dw3WhX— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Σκηνοθεσία
- Anora - NIKHTHΣ
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Emilia Perez
- The Substance
Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
The Oscar for Best Actor goes to Adrien Brody! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/O95NtIsleQ— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
- Cynthia Erivo
- Karla Sofia Gascon
- Mikey Madison - ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ
- Demi Moore
- Fernanda Torres
Academy Award winner Mikey Madison has a nice ring to it! Congratulations on winning the Oscar for Best Actress. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/90ILXEsbXa— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
- Emilia Perez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
White smoke from the chapel chimney — it’s been decided: CONCLAVE wins the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RUxike1NUg— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
- Anora - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- September 5
- The Substance
B' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Isabella Rosselinni, Conclave
-
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Congratulations to Zoe Saldaña for winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for EMILIA PÉREZ! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lfLWqnaF3z— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
A real pleasure for Kieran Culkin!— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025
Congratulations on winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/khq888KgJY
Μουσική
- The Brutalist - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Κοστούμια
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked - NIKHTHΣ
Φωτογραφία
- The Brutalist - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Μοντάζ
- Anora - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι
- El Mal, Emilia Perez - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
- The Journey, The Six Triple Eight
- Mi Camino, Emilia Perez
- Like A Bird, Sing Sing
- Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late
Σκηνογραφία
- Wicked - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
- Nosferatu
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune 2
Διεθνής Ταινία
- I’m Still Here - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
- The Girl with The Needle
- Emilia Perez
- The Seed of a Sacred Fig
- Flow
Ταινία Animation
- Flow - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace & Gromit
- The Wild Robott
Ντοκιμαντέρ - Μεγάλου Μήκους
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
- Porcelean War
- Sugar Cane
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Ντοκιμαντέρ - Μικρού Μήκους
- Death By Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra - NIKHTHΣ
Οπτικά Εφέ
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two - NIKHTHΣ
- Kingdom Planet Apes
- Wicked
Ήχος
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Κομμώσεις και Μακιγιάζ
- A Different Man
- Emilia Perez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
- Wicked
Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Animation
- Beautiful Men
- In the Shadow of the Cypress - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
- Magic Candies
- Wander to Wonders
- Yuck
Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Live Action
- A Lien
- Anuja
- I’m Not a Robot - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
- The Last Ranger
- The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent