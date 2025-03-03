Όσκαρ 2025: Θρίαμβος για το Αnora - Δείτε όλους τους νικητές

H ταινία Anora, ήταν η μεγάλη νικήτρια της 97ης Απονομής των Όσκαρ, κερδίζοντας συνολικά πέντε βραβεία, μεταξύ των οποίων Καλύτερης Ταινίας και Σκηνοθεσίας.

Η ταινία Anora, αποδείχθηκε το πιο δυνατό χαρτί των φετινών βραβείων, κερδίζοντας συνολικά πέντε Όσκαρ, από τα έξι που διεκδικούσε, μεταξύ των οποίων, Α' Γυναικείου Ρόλου για τη Mikey Madison, Καλύτερης Σκηνοθεσίας και Καλύτερης Ταινίας, με τον Σον Μπέικερ να γράφει ιστορία στη διοργάνωση και να πετυχαίνει ένα προσωπικό θρίαμβο.



Τα φαβορί της φετινής απονομής, The Brutalist και Emilia Perez αρκέστηκαν σε τρία και δύο βραβεία αντίστοιχα, με τον Adrien Brody να κερδίζει το Όσκαρ Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου για την ερμηνεία του στο The Brutalist, διπλασιάζοντας έτσι τα Όσκαρ του, το πρώτο ήταν για τον Πιανίστα.





Σε δύο βραβεία αρκέστηκαν επίσης τα Dune: Part Two και Wicked, ενώ το Conclave έφυγε από τη διοργάνωση με το Όσκαρ Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου.



Δείτε όλους τους νικητές των Όσκαρ 2025

Καλύτερη Ταινία

Anora - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

I' m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Three Oscars. What about four? #Oscars



Congratulations to ANORA, this year's Best Picture winner! pic.twitter.com/zyC7dw3WhX March 3, 2025

Σκηνοθεσία

Anora - NIKHTHΣ

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Perez

The Substance

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

The Oscar for Best Actor goes to Adrien Brody! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/O95NtIsleQ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Cynthia Erivo

Karla Sofia Gascon

Mikey Madison - ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ

Demi Moore

Fernanda Torres

Academy Award winner Mikey Madison has a nice ring to it! Congratulations on winning the Oscar for Best Actress. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/90ILXEsbXa — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

A Complete Unknown

Conclave - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Emilia Perez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

White smoke from the chapel chimney — it’s been decided: CONCLAVE wins the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RUxike1NUg — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

Anora - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

B' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rosselinni, Conclave

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez





Congratulations to Zoe Saldaña for winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for EMILIA PÉREZ! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lfLWqnaF3z March 3, 2025

Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

A real pleasure for Kieran Culkin!



Congratulations on winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/khq888KgJY — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

Μουσική

The Brutalist - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Κοστούμια

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked - NIKHTHΣ

Φωτογραφία

The Brutalist - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Maria

Nosferatu

Μοντάζ

Anora - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι

El Mal, Emilia Perez - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

The Journey, The Six Triple Eight

Mi Camino, Emilia Perez

Like A Bird, Sing Sing

Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late

Σκηνογραφία

Wicked - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Nosferatu

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune 2

Διεθνής Ταινία

I’m Still Here - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

The Girl with The Needle

Emilia Perez

The Seed of a Sacred Fig

Flow

Ταινία Animation

Flow - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit

The Wild Robott

Ντοκιμαντέρ - Μεγάλου Μήκους

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Porcelean War

Sugar Cane

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Ντοκιμαντέρ - Μικρού Μήκους

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra - NIKHTHΣ

Οπτικά Εφέ

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two - NIKHTHΣ

Kingdom Planet Apes

Wicked

Ήχος

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Κομμώσεις και Μακιγιάζ

A Different Man

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Substance - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Wicked

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Animation

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonders

Yuck

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Live Action