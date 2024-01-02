«Οι σκέψεις μας είναι με όσους έχασαν τους οικείους τους στον ισχυρό σεισμό που έπληξε την Ιαπωνία τη Δευτέρα. Ελπίζουμε στην επιτυχή διάσωση περισσότερων επιζώντων» αναφέρει το υπουργείο Εξωτερικών στο μήνυμά του.

We offer our deepest condolences to the Japanese people and Government. Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in the powerful earthquake that struck Japan on Monday. We hope for the successful rescue of more survivors. pic.twitter.com/TRzXpyXpWO