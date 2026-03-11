Με τις αιτήσεις να έχουν πλέον ολοκληρωθεί, ο χρόνος μετρά αντίστροφα για τις εξετάσεις. Μην αφήσετε την επιτυχία σας στην τύχη! Ακολουθεί τεστ αυτοαξιολόγησης στην αγγλική γλώσσα με 40 στοχευμένα θέματα και τις απαντήσεις τους, για να κατακτήσετε κάθε πυλώνα των ευρωπαϊκών γνώσεων σήμερα.

Η ολοκλήρωση της υποβολής των αιτήσεων σηματοδοτεί την έναρξη της πιο κρίσιμης φάσης: της προετοιμασίας. Ο διαγωνισμός EPSO/AD/427/26 δεν αναζητά απλώς υπαλλήλους, αλλά στελέχη που αντιλαμβάνονται τη στρατηγική σημασία της Ένωσης.

Το EU Knowledge Test δεν είναι μια απλή εξέταση απομνημόνευσης, αλλά μια δοκιμασία που απαιτεί συνδυαστική σκέψη πάνω στον τρόπο που η ΕΕ επηρεάζει την καθημερινότητα 450 εκατομμυρίων πολιτών. Η δοκιμασία γνώσεων για την ΕΕ αποτελεί ακρογωνιαίο λίθο αυτής της διαδικασίας επιλογής, καθώς έχει σχεδιαστεί για να εντοπίσει τους υποψηφίους που κατανοούν πραγματικά τον παλμό της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης.

Τι είναι η δοκιμασία γνώσεων για την ΕΕ;

Πρόκειται για ένα ερωτηματολόγιο πολλαπλής επιλογής που ξεπερνά τις επιφανειακές γνώσεις. Αξιολογεί την κατανόησή σας σε τέσσερις κρίσιμους πυλώνες:

Θεσμικά όργανα της ΕΕ : Ρόλοι, εξουσίες και έδρες του κοινοβουλίου, της επιτροπής, των συμβουλίων και άλλων οργάνων

: Ρόλοι, εξουσίες και έδρες του κοινοβουλίου, της επιτροπής, των συμβουλίων και άλλων οργάνων Διαδικασίες : συνήθης νομοθετική διαδικασία και έγκριση προϋπολογισμού

: συνήθης νομοθετική διαδικασία και έγκριση προϋπολογισμού Βασικές πολιτικές: από την Ευρωπαϊκή Πράσινη Συμφωνία έως τον Ψηφιακό Μετασχηματισμό και την Εξωτερική Πολιτική

από την Ευρωπαϊκή Πράσινη Συμφωνία έως τον Ψηφιακό Μετασχηματισμό και την Εξωτερική Πολιτική Συνθήκες: (Μάαστριχτ, Λισαβόνα) και ο ρόλος του δικαστηρίου της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης

Η επιτυχία στις Βρυξέλλες ξεκινά από τη σωστή προετοιμασία. Χρησιμοποιήστε αυτό το τεστ ως εργαλείο εντοπισμού των κενών σας και εστιάστε στις ενότητες που σας δυσκόλεψαν.

Παρόλο που το παρόν τεστ προσομοίωσης παρέχεται στα αγγλικά (language 2), είναι σημαντικό να γνωρίζετε ότι οι υποψήφιοι έχουν το δικαίωμα να επιλέξουν τα ελληνικά για τη δοκιμασία γνώσεων για την ΕΕ. Αυτό ισχύει υπό την προϋπόθεση ότι ο υποψήφιος δεν έχει ήδη επιλέξει τα ελληνικά ως γλώσσα εξέτασης για τις δοκιμασίες των συλλογισμών (Reasoning tests).Η σωστή επιλογή της γλώσσα είναι στρατηγικής σημασίας για την άνεση και την ταχύτητά σας κατά τη διάρκεια της εξέτασης.

Part 1: EU Institutions & Bodies

1. Which institution represents the governments of the EU member states?

The European Commission The European Parliament The Council of the European Union The European Council

2. How often are elections for the European Parliament held?

Every 4 years Every 5 years Every 6 years Every 7 years

3. Which body is responsible for the EU’s monetary policy and managing the Euro?

The European Investment Bank The European Central Bank (ECB) The Eurogroup The European Court of Auditors

4. Who is the current President of the European Commission (2024-2029)?

Charles Michel Roberta Metsola Ursula von der Leyen Mario Draghi

5. Which institution has the “Right of Initiative” to propose new EU laws?

The European Parliament The Council of the EU The European Commission The European Court of Justice

6. Where is the official seat of the European Parliament?

Brussels Luxemburg Strasbourg Frankfurt

7. Which body defines the EU’s overall political direction and priorities but does not exercise legislative functions?

The European Commission The European Council The Counsil of Europe The General Court

8. The European Court of Auditors is based in:

The Hague Luxembourg Brussels Paris

9. How many Commissioners (including the President) make up the College of Commissioners?

12 20 27 705

10. Which official chairs the meetings of the Foreign Affairs Council?

The President of the European Council The President of the European Commission The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy The rotating Presidency of the Council

Answers:

1.C

2.B

3.B

4.C

5.C

6.C

7.B

8.B

9.C

10.C

Part 2: Treaties & Legal Framework

11. Which Treaty introduced concept of “EU Citizenship”?

Treaty of Rome Treaty of Maastricht Treaty of Lisbon Single European Act

12. The “Ordinary Legislative Procedure” was previously known as:

Co-decision procedure Assent procedure Consultation procedure Cooperation procedure

13. Which article of the Treaty on European Union (TEU) allows a member state to withdraw?

Article 7 Article 2 Article 218 Article 50

14. What are the three pillars of the EU established by the Maastricht Treaty?

Trade, Agriculture, Fisheries EC, CFSP, and JHA (Justice and Home Affairs) Euro, Schengen, Single Market Parliament, Commission, Council

15. Which document became legally binding with the Treaty of Lisbon?

The Declaration of Human Rights The Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU The Constitution for Europe The Schengen Agreement

16. What does “Primary Law” in the EU refer to?

Regulations and Directives Judgments of the ECJ The Treaties (TEU, TFEU) International Agreements

17. What is an EU “Directive”?

A law that applies directly to all citizens without national intervention A non-binding recommendation An administrative decision addressed to a specific company A law that sets a goal for member states but leaves the method of implementation to them

18. The principle of “Subsidiarity” means:

EU law always takes precedence over national law The EU only acts if an objective cannot be sufficiently achieved by member states alone Small countries have the same voting power as large ones The EU budget must always be balanced

19. Which body can declare an EU act void if it breaches the Treaties?

The European Parliament The European Ombudsman The European Court of Justice (ECJ) The National Parliaments

20. The “Luxembourg Compromise” of 1966 related to:

The budget of the EU The use of the veto in the Council The seat of the institutions The accession of the UK

Answers:

11.B

12.A

13.D

14.B

15.B

16.C

17.D

18.B

19.C

20.B

Part 3: EU Policies & Current Affairs

21. What is “NextGenerationEU”?

A temporary recovery instrument to support the post-pandemic economic repair

A program for youth employment

A satellite navigation system (Galileo)

An educational exchange program

22. Which EU policy accounts for the largest shar of the EU budget?

Defense and Security

Research and Innovation (Horizon)

Cohesion Policy and Common Agricultural Policy (CAP)

Space Policy

23. The “Schengen Area” primarily concerns:

The use of the Euro

The abolition of internal border checks

Free trade with the USA

Cooperation in criminal matters

24. Which program supports education, training, youth, and sport in Europe?

Horizon Europe

Erasmus+

Creative Europe

LIFE program

25. The “Fit for 55” package aims to reduce emissions by 55% by which year?

2025

2030

2040

2050

26. Which country was the latest to join the Eurozone (January 2023)?

Lithuania

Bulgaria

Romania

Croatia

27. What is the “Digital Decade”?

A plan to tax digital companies

A program to provide free Wi-Fi in cities

The EU’s strategy for digital transformation by 2030

A regulation on social media content

28. Which of the following is not a candidate country for EU accession?

Ukraine

Moldova

Norway

Albania

29. The “Single Market” is based on the “Four Freedoms.” These are:

Speech, Religion, Press, Assembly

Goods, Services, Capital, People

Air, Water, Earth, Fire

Voting, Working, Living, Studying

30. What is the “Frontex” agency responsible for?

Border and Coast Guard management

Food safety

Cybersecurity

Intellectual property

Answers:

21.A

22.C

23.B

24.B

25.B

26.D

27.C

28.C

29.B

30.A

Part 4: Procedures & Finances

31. How is the “Qualified Majority” (QMV) in the Council defined?

50% of states representing 50% of the population 55% of states (15 out of 27) representing at least 65% of the total EU population 100% agreement of all member states A simple majority of 14 states

32. The MFF (Multiannual Financial Framework) is usually set for a period of:

1 year 5 years 7 years 10 years

33. What is the “Yellow Card” procedure?

A warning to a Commissioner to resign A disciplinary measure for MEPs A delay in the adoption of the budget A mechanism for national parliaments to object to an EU proposal on subsidiarity grounds

34. Who adopts the EU budget?

The European Commission alone The European Parliament and the Council jointly The European Court of Auditors The European Central Bank

35. What is the “Trilogue” in the EU legislative process?

A debate between three political parties Informal negotiations between the Parliament, Council and Commission A meeting of the three Baltic states The final stage of a court case

36. The “European Semester” is a cycle for:

Selecting new trainees Monitoring human rights Scientific research grants Economic and fiscal policy coordination

37. Which EU body represents the interests of regional and local authorities?

The Economic and Social Committee The Committee of the Regions (CoR) The Council of Regions The Assembly of Municipalities

38. What is “Own Resources” in the context of the EU budget?

The EU’s own revenue sources (e.g. customs duties) Donations from citizens National taxes on EU employees Profits from EU space missions

39. The European Ombudsman investigates:

Crimes committed by citizens Cases of maladministration in EU institutions Disputes between member states Tax evasion in the Eurozone

40. Which city is the headquarters of the European Commission?

Paris Brussels Berlin Rome

Answers:

31.B

32.C

33.D

34.B

35.B

36.D

37.B

38.A

39.B

40.B