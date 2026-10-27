Internal investigation after the Pizza Fan Fraud Scandal.

Greece’s tax authority is investigating whether its own employees helped suspects in an alleged multimillion-euro tax fraud scheme linked to Pizza Fan, a major Greek pizza-delivery chain, raising questions about possible corruption within the country’s tax enforcement system.

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue, known by its Greek acronym AADE, has launched an internal investigation into whether officials accepted bribes or disclosed confidential information about complaints and forthcoming tax inspections, according to Greek media reports.

The inquiry follows the emergence of a recorded telephone conversation in which a businessman accused in the case appeared to acknowledge receiving advance warnings about complaints filed with the tax authority and inspections being planned.

In the recording, reported by Greek public broadcaster ERT, the businessman said the company had been informed about two complaints submitted to AADE and had received indications that inspectors would visit certain outlets.

«They filed two complaints with AADE, and we were informed», the businessman allegedly said, before describing warnings about inspections expected to take place after the busy summer tourist season.

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The conversation has prompted investigators to examine whether confidential information was improperly passed to individuals connected to the alleged fraud network.

AADE Governor George Pitsilis has instructed the authority’s Internal Affairs Directorate to formally request evidence from the Greek police concerning potential involvement by tax officials.

Pizza Fan: Authorities are searching for duplicate revenue records, concealed files and the software’s source code

Meanwhile, forensic specialists are examining sophisticated software allegedly used to conceal millions of euros in transactions. Investigators suspect the technology may also have been sold to other restaurant chains, potentially widening the scope of the case beyond Pizza Fan.

Authorities are searching for duplicate revenue records, concealed files and the software’s source code to establish how the system operated and determine the actual number and value of transactions allegedly hidden from tax authorities.

Investigators are also examining individual Pizza Fan franchise outlets to identify who had access to the software between 2016 and 2026 and whether store managers participated in the suspected scheme.

The investigation could expose weaknesses in Greece’s efforts to combat tax evasion, a longstanding challenge for the country’s public finances.

Additional suspects, including the pizza chain’s owner and a close associate, are expected to appear before judicial authorities on Tuesday to respond to the allegations.