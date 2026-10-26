Changing family structures are compounding the challenge. Single-person households increased 32% between 2011 and 2021, while divorces totaled 15,853 in 2025.

Greece faces a deepening demographic crisis that threatens to reshape retirement, healthcare and family finances, as a shrinking workforce struggles to support a rapidly aging population.

Demographic projections suggest the country’s population could decline by 1.95 million to 2.45 million over the next three to four decades, while the number of residents aged 65 and older increases by roughly 750,000 to more than 3.1 million.

The working-age population could fall to approximately four million from six million today, placing mounting pressure on the pension system, public finances and economic growth.

The demographic shift is already underway. Births dropped to 65,618 in 2025 from 114,766 in 2010, according to Greece’s statistics agency, ELSTAT. Meanwhile, a UBS study projects life expectancy will increase from approximately 82 years today to 91 by 2100, extending the period households must finance retirement.

Changing family structures are compounding the challenge. Single-person households increased 32% between 2011 and 2021, while divorces totaled 15,853 in 2025. More couples are choosing to have one child or none, reducing the family networks traditionally responsible for elderly care.

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For decades, Greece has relied heavily on intergenerational support, with younger relatives providing financial assistance and personal care to aging parents.

But stagnant wages, persistent inflation and soaring housing costs are undermining that model, leaving younger generations with limited savings and fewer resources to support elderly relatives.

More than 80% of residents in Greek households requiring long-term care receive no professional home assistance, according to 2024 Eurostat data.

Greece spent less than 0.5% of gross domestic product on long-term care in 2023, compared with an OECD average of 1.8%. The country also had just 0.2 long-term-care workers per 100 elderly residents, against an OECD average of five.

The demographic outlook underscores the growing importance of supplementary retirement savings, private insurance and long-term financial planning.

Longer lifespans are also expected to delay inheritance transfers, potentially leaving younger generations waiting until late in their working lives to receive family wealth.

With fewer workers supporting more retirees, Greece faces difficult choices over pension financing, healthcare spending and productivity.

Without substantial adjustments, future retirees could face longer lives with fewer financial resources and significantly less family support.

