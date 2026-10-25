Diesel used for transportation receives a subsidy of 20 cents per liter, while government support for unleaded gasoline is limited to 10 cents.

Greece is seeking up to €400 million in additional funding to extend energy subsidies as rising fuel and heating costs squeeze household budgets, but uncertainty over European approval is complicating the government's efforts to provide relief.

Officials are considering several options to maintain financial support for consumers and businesses, though Athens has yet to present a comprehensive plan to address the latest increases in energy prices.

Decisions on subsidies covering the first half of November are expected next week, leaving households uncertain about how much they will pay for heating and transportation as winter approaches.

Under the existing framework, heating-oil subsidies amount to 40 European cents per liter, with the government and oil refiners each contributing half the cost.

Diesel used for transportation receives a subsidy of 20 cents per liter, while government support for unleaded gasoline is limited to 10 cents.

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The measures provide temporary relief but leave consumers exposed to fluctuations in international energy markets, particularly if subsidies are reduced or withdrawn.

The government is examining whether it can secure between €300 million and €400 million through a European Union energy-related fiscal escape mechanism, potentially drawing on a €1 billion funding envelope.

Access to those resources requires European approval, creating uncertainty over both the scale and duration of additional support. The issue comes as European governments face renewed pressure to cushion consumers from elevated energy costs while maintaining fiscal discipline.

For Greece, the challenge is particularly sensitive because higher fuel and heating expenses directly affect household purchasing power and operating costs for businesses.

The government's reliance on successive rounds of temporary subsidies has also raised questions about whether short-term financial assistance can adequately address the broader impact of volatile energy prices.

Several upcoming European meetings could prove decisive. EU energy ministers are scheduled to meet on Oct. 29, followed by a Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers on Nov. 9. Discussions among European leaders later in November could also influence the availability of additional financial support.

Until then, Athens faces a difficult balancing act between extending consumer relief and preserving budgetary flexibility.