The alert comes ahead of Wednesday's Oct. 28 national holiday, known as Ohi Day, which commemorates Greece's rejection of an Italian ultimatum in 1940 during World War II

Greek authorities placed nine regions under the highest level of civil-protection alert Monday as severe storms threatened widespread flooding, potentially disrupting travel and celebrations marking one of the country's most important national holidays.

The Red Code emergency designation, effective through Oct. 29, covers large parts of central and eastern Greece, including the greater Athens metropolitan area, as forecasters warned of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and possible hail.

The alert comes ahead of Wednesday's Oct. 28 national holiday, known as Ohi Day, which commemorates Greece's rejection of an Italian ultimatum in 1940 during World War II. The anniversary is traditionally marked by military and student parades across the country, drawing large crowds and prompting increased domestic travel.

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Evangelos Tournas convened an emergency coordination meeting Monday, calling for heightened preparedness among emergency services and local authorities.

Officials said the combination of potentially dangerous weather and increased holiday travel required particular vigilance.

According to Greece's National Meteorological Service, intense rainfall and thunderstorms were expected Monday across the Dodecanese islands in the southeastern Aegean, central Greece and Evia, a large island northeast of Athens.

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Conditions are forecast to ease Tuesday before deteriorating again Wednesday, when powerful storms are expected to strike eastern Thessaly, the Northern Sporades islands, Evia and parts of central Greece.

The Red Code designation covers Evia, Phthiotis and Boeotia in central Greece; the Sporades, Magnesia and Larissa in Thessaly; the Attica region surrounding Athens; the Dodecanese; and the North Aegean region.

Authorities said Attica and the North Aegean were included as a precaution because previous rainfall had increased their vulnerability to further severe weather.

Under the emergency protocol, Greece's civil-protection system is placed on full operational alert, allowing the deployment of personnel, equipment and emergency resources.

Fire departments have activated flood-response plans, while police, armed forces, coast guard units, ambulance services and electricity-grid operators have been instructed to maintain heightened readiness.

Regional and municipal authorities have also been ordered to convene emergency coordination meetings to assess flood risks and prepare response measures.

Residents have been urged to avoid flooded roads, rivers and streams, secure loose outdoor objects and limit unnecessary travel during severe storms.