A survey by Alco for Flash.gr found that 63% of respondents favored a change in government, while just 23% supported the continuation of the current administration under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Greece’s conservative government faces mounting public dissatisfaction over the cost of living and economic uncertainty, with new opinion polls showing that nearly two-thirds of voters want political change despite the ruling party’s continued lead over a fragmented opposition.

A survey by Alco for Flash.gr found that 63% of respondents favored a change in government, while just 23% supported the continuation of the current administration under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

New Democracy led voting intentions with 23.8%, followed by former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s Greek Left Alliance (ELAS) at 13.8% and the center-left PASOK party at 11.2%.

The findings suggest that New Democracy’s electoral advantage reflects opposition fragmentation rather than broad public satisfaction with the government.

The ruling party also faces difficulties consolidating its traditional support. Only 60% of those who backed New Democracy in the 2023 election remain committed to it, while 21.9% now describe themselves as undecided.

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Economic pressures appear to be driving much of the discontent.

According to Alco, 85% of respondents believe high prices continue unabated, compared with just 10% who see any meaningful easing. More than half expect the coming winter to be financially harder than the previous one, while only 1% anticipate an improvement.

A separate Marc poll for ANT1 television placed New Democracy at 30.4% in estimated vote share, ahead of ELAS at 15.8% and PASOK at 12.4%.

Despite that lead, the survey projected just 121 parliamentary seats for New Democracy, well below the 151 required for a majority in Greece’s 300-seat legislature.

The results raise questions about Mitsotakis’s ability to secure another single-party government and point toward potentially difficult coalition negotiations.

Marc also found that only 36.7% positively assessed the government, while 41.1% prioritized political stability.

The surveys used different measures of electoral support, making their headline figures not directly comparable.

For Greece, the findings expose a widening gap between electoral rankings and public sentiment.

Although no opposition party has yet emerged as a clear alternative, dissatisfaction with household finances and the government’s performance remains substantial.

The central political question is increasingly whether opposition parties can convert widespread frustration into electoral support—and whether New Democracy can recover disillusioned voters before the next election.