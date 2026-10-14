Chief Executive Vassilis Psaltis unveiled the collaboration, emphasizing the challenge of creating a contemporary identity while preserving the elements that have made the bank recognizable to generations of Greek customers.

Greece’s Alphabank has enlisted international design consultancy Pentagram to overhaul its corporate identity, seeking to modernize its image without abandoning a visual heritage rooted in ancient Greek currency and decades of banking history.

The redesign, which includes presenting the lender’s name as a single word rather than the traditional Alpha Bank, was led by Domenic Lippa, a London-based Pentagram partner known for his work in corporate branding and typography.

Chief Executive Vassilis Psaltis unveiled the collaboration, emphasizing the challenge of creating a contemporary identity while preserving the elements that have made the bank recognizable to generations of Greek customers.

Pentagram, one of the world’s best-known independent design consultancies, has worked with major financial institutions including Citi, Mastercard and American Express.

Lippa, a partner since 2006, brings experience in reinterpreting historic identities for modern audiences.

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One of his recent projects involved redesigning the visual identity of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, the 17th-century landmark designed by Sir Christopher Wren.

For that assignment, Pentagram drew inspiration from architectural inscriptions, decorative features and archival material, even collaborating with stone craftsmen to understand the building’s historic lettering. A similar philosophy underpins Alphabank’s transformation.

Central to the lender’s identity is an emblem inspired by the reverse side of an ancient silver stater minted on Aegina, a Greek island that was among the earliest centers of coinage in the ancient Mediterranean.

The coin featured an incuse square divided into four sections, a geometric design that became the foundation of the bank’s distinctive symbol.

Introduced into the bank’s visual identity during the 1970s, the emblem became closely associated with the design legacy of Greek banker Yannis Costopoulos.

The rebranding also raises a trademark question.

A review of Greece’s Ministry of Development trademark registry indicates that the new Alphabank logo has yet to be registered domestically. The bank’s most recent recorded trademark application dates to August 2025 and concerns “FinQuest powered by Alpha Bank,” its international innovation competition for startups.

The absence of a new registration doesn't necessarily indicate a legal problem. Established commercial names and recognizable symbols can enjoy protection through longstanding use, although formal registration provides additional legal certainty.