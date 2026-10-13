Greece’s capital markets regulator has established a special task force to oversee the integration of the Athens Stock Exchange into Euronext’s European trading infrastructure, as tensions mount between the exchange operator and local brokerage firms over new market data charges.

The Hellenic Capital Market Commission unanimously approved the creation of an 11-member working group with a 16-month mandate extending through December 2027.

The task force will monitor the integration of Euronext Athens, Euronext Clearing Athens and Euronext Securities Athens into the broader Euronext ecosystem, which operates some of Europe’s leading stock exchanges.

Its responsibilities include identifying regulatory and operational risks, monitoring compliance with European financial-market rules and assessing implementation of Euronext’s 2026-2029 business plan.

Anastasia Stamou, the regulator’s second vice chairwoman, will supervise the group’s activities.

The initiative comes at a sensitive moment for Greece’s capital markets, as the integration process coincides with a dispute over the cost of accessing stock-market information.

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The Association of Athens Stock Exchange Members, known by its Greek acronym SMEHA, has challenged a new pricing policy for market data distribution introduced by Euronext Athens on October 1.

Brokerage firms argue that the revised charges could impose overlapping financial burdens on market participants, effectively requiring them to pay twice for certain data services.

The association has requested that implementation of the new pricing structure be suspended while its objections are examined.

Euronext has rejected that request, leaving the new fees in place.

The dispute raises broader questions about how European exchange operators price access to market information, an increasingly important revenue source for trading platforms.

Under European financial regulations, market data must be provided on a "reasonable commercial basis," a requirement intended to ensure that pricing arrangements remain fair and transparent.

The Greek regulator is expected to examine the issue within its supervisory responsibilities and through its participation in the European Securities and Markets Authority, or ESMA.