Under the rules cited by the Dispute Resolution Directorate, privately used recreational vessels longer than five meters are subject to Greece’s luxury living tax.

For boat owners in Greece, 6.25 meters can mean seven meters - at least in the eyes of the tax authorities.

A recent decision by Greece’s Dispute Resolution Directorate, the administrative body that reviews challenges to tax assessments, has drawn attention to an obscure but potentially costly rule governing how recreational vessels are reported on income - tax returns.

The case involved a taxpayer who owned a pleasure boat measuring 6.25 meters, or about 20½ feet. For tax-reporting purposes, however, the vessel was recorded as seven meters. The Athens branch of the Dispute Resolution Directorate rejected the owner’s appeal, finding that the tax authorities had correctly imposed Greece’s so-called luxury living tax.

The dispute began after the taxpayer filed amended income-tax returns for previous years and included a seven-meter recreational vessel. The revised assessments resulted in a higher tax bill, including the luxury living tax applied to certain assets that Greek law treats as indicators of a taxpayer’s spending capacity and standard of living.

The owner challenged the assessment, arguing that his boat wasn’t actually seven meters long. It measured 6.25 meters, he said, and he submitted documentation issued by the Port Authority of Stylida, in central Greece, to substantiate the vessel’s actual length.

That distinction wasn’t enough to overturn the tax.

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Under the rules cited by the Dispute Resolution Directorate, privately used recreational vessels longer than five meters are subject to Greece’s luxury living tax. The levy is calculated at 13% of the vessel’s annual “objective expenditure”- a notional amount determined under Greek tax rules rather than simply the owner’s actual spending on the boat.

The case also highlights a separate reporting rule that can catch owners by surprise. According to the tax-return filing instructions cited in the decision, when a boat’s length isn’t a whole number, taxpayers must report it using the next whole meter. That means a 6.25-meter vessel is entered as seven meters. Under the same principle, a boat measuring 5.20 meters would be reported as six meters rather than five.

The distinction matters because Greece’s tax system uses ownership of assets such as homes, cars and recreational boats as proxies for a taxpayer’s presumed cost of living. These “objective expenditure” rules can affect taxable income even when an owner’s actual expenses are lower, while the luxury living tax adds another charge for qualifying assets.

In this case, there was an additional problem for the boat owner. Even if the tax authorities had accepted 6.25 meters without rounding it up to seven, the vessel would still have exceeded the five-meter threshold for the luxury living tax.

The Dispute Resolution Directorate therefore concluded both that the boat had been correctly entered as seven meters for tax-return purposes and that the corresponding luxury living tax had been properly assessed. It rejected the owner’s appeal.