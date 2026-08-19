For a Greek food company able to secure the right certification, that makes kosher less a bet on a single country than a potential passport into a network of international markets.

For Greek food producers looking beyond their traditional export markets, an opportunity is emerging in a category that has long since moved beyond Israel and beyond consumers who observe Jewish dietary law.

The global market for kosher food is becoming a multibillion-dollar business with an increasingly international footprint. For Greece, whose export portfolio includes olive oil, dairy products, honey, fruit and vegetables, wine, nuts and herbs, kosher certification could offer a route into new retail shelves and distribution networks from North America to Western Europe and beyond.

The numbers help explain the interest. The global kosher food market was valued at $29.74 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach about $66.05 billion by 2032, according to figures cited in a recent market study by the Office for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Greek Embassy in Tel Aviv. That would amount to more than doubling in less than a decade, representing an average annual growth rate of 9.3%.

Demand is by no means confined to Israel. Large kosher markets have developed in North America, particularly in the U.S. and Canada, while France, the U.K. and Germany are among the more significant European markets. Demand is also expanding in Eastern Europe, Asia and Latin America.

For a Greek food company able to secure the right certification, that makes kosher less a bet on a single country than a potential passport into a network of international markets.

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More Than a Label

Getting through the door, however, isn't simply a matter of putting a new seal on the package. Kosher products must comply with Jewish dietary laws, and the rules can extend across the entire production chain - from the origin of raw materials and individual ingredients to processing methods, manufacturing equipment and packaging.

That means a food that appears straightforward from an ingredients perspective can still require certification. Producers may have to demonstrate that it hasn't come into contact with prohibited substances, or been processed on equipment used for products that don't meet kosher requirements.

For Greek companies, certification can therefore involve scrutiny of suppliers, ingredients, facilities and manufacturing practices. That creates costs and operational demands. But it is precisely that process that can turn certification into a commercial asset.

The calculation is particularly relevant for Greece because many of the country's best-known food exports already fall into categories with significant potential in the kosher market.

Greek Dairy Eyes a New Market

Dairy is among the most obvious examples. Greece has a well-established dairy industry and a strong international identity built around products such as cheese and yogurt. The kosher market could provide another channel for that production, although dairy comes with detailed requirements. Milk must come from animals permitted under kosher rules, such as cows and goats, while production itself is subject to specific standards and supervision. Cheese can be more complicated, in part because of the enzymes used in production, including rennet.

For more strictly observant consumers, dairy products produced under rabbinical supervision at the relevant stages are preferred. That adds another layer to the production process, but it also creates an opening. Greek cheeses and yogurts can qualify for kosher certification when the necessary standards and supervision are met. The Greek Embassy's commercial-affairs study specifically identifies those products as candidates for certification

For producers, the attraction is clear: Rather than developing an entirely new product line for export, a company may be able to adapt an existing one to meet kosher requirements and gain access to an additional pool of buyers.

Olive Oil Has a Head Start

If dairy requires adjustment, olive oil may offer Greece a more natural advantage. The embassy study describes olive oil as inherently kosher. Certification is still needed to verify the integrity of the production process, including that the oil hasn't been mixed or processed in ways that compromise its kosher status. That distinction could be commercially important for Greece, one of the world's established olive-oil producing countries. Kosher certification could effectively add another credential to a product that is already being sold internationally rather than require producers to reinvent it.

A similar logic applies to several other staples of Greek agriculture. Fruit and vegetables can receive certification, subject to requirements that include inspection for insects. Honey without additives, nuts, aromatic herbs and spices are also among the categories identified as having export potential. Those are hardly niche products for Greece. They sit at the center of the country's agricultural output and, in many cases, already have an established presence overseas. Kosher certification, in other words, could be less about creating a new Greek export industry than about giving existing exporters another key to markets they already want to enter.

Wine Is the Harder Sell

Wine presents a more complicated challenge. Greece has one of the world's oldest winemaking traditions, while a new generation of producers has spent years trying to establish indigenous Greek grape varieties in international markets. Producing kosher wine, however, requires a specialized process and rabbinical supervision. One category highlighted in the study is Mevushal wine, which undergoes a particular form of heat treatment. Once treated, the wine is exempt from some of the restrictions that otherwise apply to kosher wine, a distinction that can matter when it is handled and served commercially.

For Greek wineries, the trade-off is therefore sharper. Entering the kosher segment can require more substantial changes to production and oversight than might be necessary for products such as olive oil or honey.

But the prize is access to a specialized consumer market and to sales channels where certification can be a prerequisite rather than simply a marketing advantage.

The Cost of the Kosher Passport

None of this comes free. Obtaining kosher certification can involve a detailed examination of ingredients and raw materials, production methods and manufacturing facilities, as well as supervision by qualified personnel. Depending on the product and production line, companies may have to modify procedures or invest in additional equipment.

In Greece, certification is available through Kosher-Hellas, the certification body associated with the Jewish Community of Athens. The process extends beyond testing the finished product to reviewing raw materials, ingredients, manufacturing methods and production facilities under the required rabbinical supervision.

The Jewish Community of Thessaloniki also works with companies seeking to export certified products, according to the Greek Embassy study. Raw materials and their quality, production methods and manufacturing facilities are examined before certification is granted. That makes the decision fundamentally an investment calculation.

A small producer with limited output and little export infrastructure may struggle to justify the expense of certification and production adjustments. A larger or export-oriented food company may view the same costs differently, particularly if a single certification can help it reach buyers in several countries.

The potential payoff isn't limited to consumers who keep kosher for religious reasons.

Internationally, kosher certification has also acquired a broader reputation among some consumers as an indication of controlled production processes and traceability. That can make the label commercially relevant beyond its original religious function, even though kosher certification should not be confused with a general guarantee of food quality, healthfulness or safety.

For Greek exporters, that distinction matters. The biggest opportunity may not be to build products exclusively for a religious niche, but to use certification to widen the addressable market of foods they already produce.

A $66 Billion Export Question

That leaves Greek food companies with a relatively straightforward business question: Is the additional cost of certification, supervision and production adjustments outweighed by the value of reaching new importers, retailers, distributors and consumers?

The answer will vary sharply by company and product. Yet the broader economics are becoming harder to ignore. A market estimated at less than $30 billion in 2023 could approach $66 billion by 2032 if current forecasts hold. And its geographic reach increasingly overlaps with the markets Greek exporters already consider strategically important.

The Greek Embassy's commercial-affairs study also notes that consumers are often prepared to pay a premium for certified kosher products, while certification can strengthen producers' export prospects and competitive positioning.