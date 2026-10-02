Severe weather continues to pound Crete, with authorities issuing a fresh 112 emergency alert for Mylopotamos as heavy rain and dangerous conditions persist across the island.

Severe weather continues to pound Crete, with authorities issuing a fresh 112 emergency alert for Mylopotamos as heavy rain and dangerous conditions persist across the island. Residents in the area were warned to remain extremely cautious as the storm system continues to produce intense rainfall, raising fears of flooding, overflowing streams and further disruption to the road network.

Mylopotamos has already been among the areas hardest hit by the recent wave of bad weather, with torrents of water, mud and debris causing serious problems and making travel increasingly dangerous.

The new emergency warning underlines the continuing threat, as saturated ground and swollen waterways leave little room for additional rainfall.

Authorities are urging residents to avoid unnecessary movement and to stay away from rivers, streams and low-lying areas where water levels could rise rapidly.

With the storm still showing no sign of fully easing, concern is growing that even more rain could trigger fresh flooding in areas already pushed to their limits.