A deadly storm is wreaking havoc across Crete, leaving one man dead as raging floodwaters tear through villages, destroy roads and force emergency crews into a race to rescue people trapped by the rising water.

A deadly storm is wreaking havoc across Crete, leaving one man dead as raging floodwaters tear through villages, destroy roads and force emergency crews into a race to rescue people trapped by the rising water.

The elderly livestock farmer who had been missing in Rethymno was found buried beneath debris after apparently being swept away by a violent torrent. Firefighters, specialist rescue teams and a drone unit had been searching for him after he failed to return from tending his animals.

Mylopotamos is among the areas facing the most dramatic conditions. In Livadia, powerful floodwaters swept away part of a bridge, sending a vehicle carrying a couple into the riverbed. Both were injured and taken to hospital.

In Zoniana, torrents carrying rocks and debris surged into the village, sweeping away cars and badly damaging roads. Access to Anogeia was cut off, power failures were reported and local authorities requested that Mylopotamos be declared in a state of emergency.

Elsewhere, homes and businesses were flooded as rivers overflowed, while repeated emergency alerts urged residents to stay off the roads.

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Crete is now counting the damage — but with swollen rivers, saturated ground and communities still cut off, the danger is far from over.