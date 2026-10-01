Crete is facing dramatic hours as severe storms hammer the island, leaving one man dead, roads submerged, bridges damaged and entire areas battling rapidly rising floodwaters.

Rethymno, Heraklion and Lasithi are among the hardest-hit regions, with authorities on high alert and repeated emergency warnings sent to residents as torrential rain continues to pound the island.

A livestock farmer who had been reported missing in Rethymno was found dead beneath debris, while swollen rivers and torrents have turned roads into muddy rivers.

The situation is particularly alarming in several areas, where water levels have risen dangerously and there are fears of further flooding. In Perama, the Geropotamos River has swollen rapidly after prolonged rainfall, triggering concern that conditions could deteriorate even further.

Cars swept into the sea

In Heraklion, the destruction has been severe.

Rivers overflowed in Malades and Finikia, sending floodwater towards homes and businesses. Fire crews and municipal machinery were deployed as the situation worsened.

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In Gouves, the force of the water tore through the coastal road, while at least three vehicles were swept away and ended up in the sea.

Elsewhere, roads were closed as floodwater cut off access, while mud, rocks and debris made travel increasingly dangerous.

Homes flooded, bridges damaged

In Zoniana, water poured into the basement of a home, causing extensive damage to household belongings and stored goods.

The road network has also suffered major damage, while a bridge in the Mylopotamos area collapsed near the Dioskouri Monastery.

Authorities are closely monitoring rivers whose levels remain dangerously high as the rain continues.

Cars buried in muddy water in Sitia

Serious problems have also been reported in Lasithi.

In Palekastro, near Sitia, large quantities of muddy floodwater inundated a parking area and partially submerged vehicles.

Traffic restrictions were imposed in parts of the Lasithi Plateau, while landslides blocked roads and made some routes impassable. Schools across several affected areas were also closed because of the dangerous conditions.

The storm is far from over

The threat is not expected to ease immediately.

Forecasters warn that heavy rain and thunderstorms could continue intermittently across the southern Aegean, particularly over Crete, until the morning of Sunday, October 4.

Crete remains under Red Code emergency status, with authorities urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and never attempt to cross flooded roads, streams or areas where water is flowing with force.

For an island already counting the cost of the storm, the fear now is that the worst may not yet be over.