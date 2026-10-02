A holiday in Rhodes ended in tragedy after a 58-year-old tourist was struck by lightning and killed instantly while walking with her husband in the south of the island.

The fatal incident occurred around midday in the Lothiarika area near Laerma, southern Rhodes. The woman was reportedly walking with her husband when lightning struck her without warning.

Emergency medical crews rushed to the scene, but by the time they arrived, the 58-year-old had no pulse and could not be revived.

The couple had been staying at a hotel in the area, turning what had been an ordinary walk into a sudden and devastating tragedy.

Police from Gennadi are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The lightning strike came with no chance to react, leaving the woman dead at the scene and her husband facing an unimaginable tragedy in a matter of moments.