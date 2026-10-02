Anxiety is mounting in Crete as relentless heavy rain continues to batter the Lasithi Plateau, leaving vast areas flooded, roads inaccessible and crops severely damaged.

Anxiety is mounting in Crete as relentless heavy rain continues to batter the Lasithi Plateau, leaving vast areas flooded, roads inaccessible and crops severely damaged.

The plain remains under water and access is still restricted for safety reasons, as intense rainfall continues to hit different parts of the island. Crete has been at the centre of the severe weather system for the past two days, with conditions remaining highly unstable.

In the Lasithi Plateau, repeated downpours have left fields submerged and agricultural land badly affected, raising fears over the scale of the damage to local production.

The situation remains particularly difficult because the water has not yet receded, while continuing rainfall is adding even more pressure to an area that is already saturated.

Road access has become extremely difficult in parts of the plateau, and the flooded plain remains effectively off limits as authorities try to prevent further danger to residents and drivers.

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For farmers, the concern is now growing by the hour. Large sections of cultivated land have been inundated, with crops exposed to prolonged flooding and extensive destruction.

And with heavy rain still falling, the fear is that the full extent of the damage may only become clear once the water finally begins to retreat.