A fresh weather warning has been issued for Greece as severe storms continue to threaten the southern Aegean, with Crete facing another deterioration and the Dodecanese now entering the danger zone.

According to the latest emergency bulletin from the Hellenic National Meteorological Service, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue across the southern Aegean through midday Sunday.

Crete remains under heightened alert, with conditions expected to worsen again from late Friday afternoon and become particularly intense on Saturday. The storm activity is then forecast to gradually weaken from Saturday night.

The focus of the severe weather will then shift east.

Strong rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit the Dodecanese from Saturday afternoon and continue until around midday Sunday, placing another major island region under significant weather pressure.

Winds up to 9 Beaufort

The danger will not come from rain alone. Very strong northeasterly winds of 8 to 9 Beaufort are forecast across the Aegean through Saturday afternoon, creating potentially hazardous conditions at sea and increasing the risk of disruption.

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In Crete, concern remains especially high in Chania and Rethymno, where storms may intensify during the evening. Authorities are also closely monitoring rivers and streams in Heraklion after large volumes of water raised fears of possible overflows.

With the ground already saturated in parts of Crete and the storm front expanding towards the Dodecanese, the next 48 hours are expected to be critical across the southern Aegean.