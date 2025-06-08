Games
One in Five Greeks Fails to Pay Taxes on Time, Despite Overall Compliance Holding Steady

One in Five Greeks Fails to Pay Taxes on Time, Despite Overall Compliance Holding Steady Φωτογραφία: UNSPLASH
Between January and April 2025, timely tax payments in Greece reached €10.99 billion.

Roughly one in five Greek taxpayers failed to pay their taxes on time in the first four months of 2025, according to new data from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE). While overall tax compliance remains stable, the figures shed light on the mounting financial pressure many households continue to face amid a high cost of living.

Corporations demonstrated the highest level of compliance, with 90.06% of income tax obligations - amounting to €2.15 billion out of a total €2.39 billion - paid within the deadline. VAT followed closely, with €5.65 billion paid on time out of €6.93 billion due, corresponding to a compliance rate of 81.54%.

However, individual taxpayers struggled more significantly. Only 72.18% of personal income tax obligations were met on time, with €998 million paid out of a total €1.38 billion. Property tax compliance was also lower, with €630 million paid on time from €810 million owed - about 77.66%.

While the overall data suggests a relatively healthy level of tax compliance, the fact that nearly 18% of taxpayers missed deadlines - particularly among individuals- highlights the financial strain still weighing on many Greek households. The figures point to broader economic challenges, as citizens contend with elevated living expenses and limited disposable income.

