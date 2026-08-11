The lawyer acknowledged that his earnings weren’t explicitly classified as gratuities.

A Greek lawyer’s attempt to claim a €3,600 tax exemption intended for workers who receive tips has been rejected by the country’s tax-dispute authority, in a case that draws a sharp line between income taxed as wages and income that actually qualifies as gratuities.

The case was considered by Greece’s Directorate for Dispute Resolution, or DED, the administrative body that reviews taxpayer challenges before they can move to the courts. At issue was a tax provision exempting up to €300 a month in tips from personal income tax. The exemption covered voluntary gratuities paid by customers to employees in return for service, whether the money passed through the employer or went directly to the worker.

The dispute has broader relevance because Greece is expanding the tax treatment of tips. From the 2026 tax year, the annual tax-free ceiling rises to €6,000, putting greater focus on who qualifies for the exemption and what payments can legally be classified as tips.

According to DED decision, the lawyer’s original income-tax assessment resulted in €1,196.71 of tax due. He challenged that assessment and argued that his taxable income for 2024 should be reduced by €3,600, equivalent to the €300 monthly exemption then available for tips.

The lawyer acknowledged that his earnings weren’t explicitly classified as gratuities. His argument instead rested on how his professional income was treated for tax purposes. His earnings as a salaried lawyer were taxed under the rules applying to employment income, he said, and excluding him from an exemption available to other employees amounted to different tax treatment without an apparent justification.

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His tax return reported nearly €30,000 in income from his work as a salaried lawyer. The dispute turned on a distinction that can be easy to miss: being taxed as an employee doesn’t mean that every tax break available somewhere within the employment-income regime applies to every employee.

DED said the gratuities exemption was narrowly drafted. It applied to voluntary payments made by customers of a business to employees who served them. The legislative explanation accompanying the measure also made clear that payments effectively forming part of an employee’s regular compensation weren’t covered.

The lawyer’s income didn’t meet that definition, the authority concluded. Although his earnings were taxed as employment income, he wasn’t an employee receiving customer tips of the kind contemplated by the law.

That distinction proved decisive. DED rejected the argument that the tax classification of his salary was enough to entitle him to a €3,600 reduction in taxable income.

The lawyer also challenged the different treatment on constitutional grounds. DED declined to rule on that argument, saying administrative authorities don’t have the power to declare legislation unconstitutional and are required to apply laws that remain in force. Constitutional questions are instead a matter for the courts.

The authority ultimately rejected the appeal and upheld the original tax assessment.