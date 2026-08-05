During an on-site inspection, tax auditors found that the business was processing card payments through a POS terminal that was not linked to its fiscal cash register, as required under Greek law.

A recent ruling by Greece's tax dispute resolution authority has reignited a debate over whether tax penalties should vary based on geography. The case involved a business on the small Aegean island of Nisyros that was fined for failing to connect its point-of-sale (POS) terminal to its cash register, a requirement introduced as part of Greece's broader effort to combat tax evasion through real-time transaction reporting.

During an on-site inspection, tax auditors found that the business was processing card payments through a POS terminal that was not linked to its fiscal cash register, as required under Greek law. For businesses using single-entry accounting, the violation carries a standard administrative fine of €10,000. That penalty was initially imposed by the local tax office responsible for the area.

The business owner argued that a new POS terminal had already been purchased and that a technician was expected to complete the required integration. Greece's Directorate for the Resolution of Tax Disputes rejected that defense, ruling that the explanation did not negate the violation because, at the time of the inspection, transactions were still being processed through a non-compliant terminal.

The authority nevertheless partially upheld the taxpayer's appeal for a different reason. It found that the business operates on Nisyros, an island with just over 1,000 residents according to the latest census. Under Article 63 of Law 5104/2024, businesses located on Greek islands with fewer than 3,100 inhabitants are entitled to a 50% reduction in certain tax penalties, provided the island is not among those specifically excluded because of its tourism profile. As a result, the fine was reduced from €10,000 to €5,000.

The ruling highlights an unusual feature of Greece's tax enforcement framework: identical violations can lead to materially different financial penalties depending solely on where a business is located. A company on Rhodes committing the same offense would face the full €10,000 fine, while an otherwise identical business on neighboring Nisyros would pay half that amount because of a statutory population-based exemption.

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The rationale behind the provision is clear. Greek lawmakers have sought to ease the regulatory burden on businesses operating in small, remote island communities, where operating costs are often higher, local markets are limited and economic resilience is weaker than on larger islands or the mainland.

At the same time, the case raises broader questions about the consistency of tax enforcement. While differentiated treatment is intended to support economically vulnerable regions, it also means that the financial consequences of non-compliance depend not on the nature of the violation but on geography. That inevitably raises questions about whether the system promotes equal treatment before the law—and whether it sends the right signal about tax compliance when the price of the same offense changes with a business's postal code.