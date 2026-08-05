The latest results suggest broad public backing for reducing indirect taxes as a tool to curb inflation and improve purchasing power.

A large majority of Greeks support cutting value-added tax (VAT) on essential goods and reducing excise duties on motor fuels as a way to address persistent cost-of-living pressures, according to a new survey conducted by Pulse RC on behalf of the Athens Chamber of Tradesmen.

The poll found that 83% of respondents favor the proposal, with 58% saying they are "definitely" in favor and another 25% "probably" supportive. Just 10% opposed the measures, while 7% expressed no opinion.

The findings come after an earlier release from the same survey showed that rising living costs remain the country's most pressing concern for most households. The latest results suggest broad public backing for reducing indirect taxes as a tool to curb inflation and improve purchasing power.

The survey also gauged public opinion on "Poso Kanei" ("How Much Does It Cost"), a government-backed digital platform that allows consumers to compare retail prices. While 32% of respondents viewed the platform positively, nearly half (49%) gave it a negative assessment, and 19% said they had no opinion.

Giannis Chatzitheodosiou, president of the Athens Chamber of Tradesmen, said the findings reinforce the organization's long-standing position that high prices continue to weigh heavily on households and businesses. He argued that lowering VAT on essential goods and reducing fuel excise taxes would help contain prices, strengthen consumers' purchasing power and support economic activity.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

The chamber said the survey sends a clear signal that voters favor targeted measures offering immediate relief to households and the broader economy.