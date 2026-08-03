Ioannis Varvitsiotis, a veteran Greek conservative politician who served for nearly five decades in parliament and held several senior cabinet posts, died on Sunday at his home in Athens. He was 93 and passed away on his birthday.

A leading figure in Greece's center-right New Democracy party, Ioannis Varvitsiotis was one of the country's longest-serving politicians, occupying key roles during pivotal moments in Greece's modern political history. He served as deputy leader of New Democracy from 1994 to 1997 and was a close associate of former Prime Minister Konstantinos Karamanlis, the founder of the party and a central figure in Greece's transition to democracy after the fall of military rule in 1974.

Born in Athens on Aug. 2, 1933, Varvitsiotis studied law at the University of Athens before pursuing postgraduate studies in corporate law at the University of Freiburg in what was then West Germany. He returned to Greece to practice law and earned a doctorate in legal studies in 1960.

He entered parliament for the first time in 1961, representing the conservative National Radical Union (ERE), the predecessor to New Democracy. During the seven-year military dictatorship that ruled Greece from 1967 to 1974, he joined other politicians in calling for a return to democratic rule. His opposition activities led to his arrest in 1968, after which he spent several months in solitary confinement.

Following the restoration of democracy, Varvitsiotis became a member of the national unity government and went on to serve in a succession of ministerial posts, including deputy foreign minister, commerce minister, education minister, justice minister and defense minister. He also represented Greece in the European Parliament and served as vice president of the European People's Party, the center-right political family that includes many of Europe's conservative parties.

Throughout his career, Varvitsiotis was regarded as an influential parliamentary figure with deep institutional experience. In 1989, during one of Greece's most politically turbulent periods, he publicly opposed the prosecution of former Socialist Prime Minister Andreas Papandreou before a special court, a position that distinguished him from many within his own political camp.

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After stepping away from frontline politics, he chaired the Konstantinos Karamanlis Institute, a policy foundation affiliated with New Democracy, from 1998 to 2010. He also authored numerous books and studies on constitutional law, European integration, migration, national security and Greek political affairs.

Varvitsiotis came from one of Greece's longstanding political families, with generations of relatives serving in parliament since the early years of the modern Greek state. His son, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, also served as a cabinet minister and senior New Democracy lawmaker.

He is survived by his wife, Sofia Lanara, whom he married in 1967, and their four children.

During his public career, Varvitsiotis received Greece's Grand Cross of the Order of the Phoenix, one of the country's highest civilian honors, as well as state decorations from Italy, Bulgaria and other countries in recognition of his public service.