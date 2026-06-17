The findings highlight the disconnect between headline economic indicators and the day-to-day experience of many Greeks, who continue to grapple with elevated prices for housing, food and transportation.

Soaring living costs are overshadowing government tax cuts and forcing many Greek households to forgo summer vacations, according to a new opinion poll that underscores the persistent strain on consumers despite the country's improving macroeconomic performance.

The survey, conducted by polling firm Alco and broadcast by Alpha TV, found that 47% of respondents believe their financial situation has deteriorated over the past year, while 45% said it has remained unchanged. Only 7% reported being better off, suggesting that inflation continues to erode purchasing power even as the government has introduced tax relief measures aimed at easing household budgets.

The findings highlight the disconnect between headline economic indicators and the day-to-day experience of many Greeks, who continue to grapple with elevated prices for housing, food and transportation.

Summer holidays, a longstanding feature of Greek family life, have become an increasingly difficult expense to justify. The poll found that only 44% of respondents plan to take a vacation this year, down from 49% in 2025, while 47% said they will stay home.

For those skipping their holidays, accommodation costs are the primary obstacle, with 76% citing them as a deciding factor. Nearly three-quarters also said they must prioritize other household expenses instead. Transportation costs are another major concern, with a majority saying expensive ferry and airline tickets are influencing their decision, while rising food prices are adding further pressure to travel budgets.

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Even among those planning to get away, spending is expected to remain restrained. Most respondents said they would vacation for the same number of days as last year, although one in five intends to shorten their trip. Nearly half plan to stay with relatives rather than pay for commercial accommodation, while hotels remain the second most popular option, ahead of short-term rental properties and campsites.

The survey also gauged public sentiment on regional security, finding that Greeks are almost evenly divided over tensions with neighboring Turkey in the Aegean Sea. Forty-six percent said they are not concerned by the latest escalation, while 44% expressed anxiety about the situation.

Separately, the first part of the Alco poll, released a day earlier, pointed to a shifting political landscape. The governing center-right New Democracy party remains in first place with support at 23.3%, while the recently formed ELAS party led by former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has consolidated second place with 14.2%, narrowing the gap with the government to single digits.

The center-left PASOK party slipped to 10.3%, while Hope for Democracy, a new political movement led by Maria Karystianou, debuted in fourth place with 8.1%. The poll also indicated a dramatic decline in support for SYRIZA, once Greece's main opposition force, which registered just 1.1%, reflecting the continued fragmentation of the country's left-wing political landscape.

