A landmark ruling by Greece’s highest court on the calculation of interest for thousands of restructured mortgages is rapidly evolving from a technical legal dispute into a politically sensitive battle that could test the government’s relationship with both struggling households and the country’s banking sector.

The decision, issued by the full bench of the Greek Supreme Court earlier this year, concerns borrowers protected under the so-called Katseli Law, legislation introduced during the sovereign debt crisis to shield heavily indebted households from losing their primary residences while allowing courts to restructure their debts.

Consumer advocates and lawyers representing borrowers say the ruling effectively confirms that interest should be calculated only on each monthly payment rather than on the entire outstanding balance of a restructured loan. The distinction, while seemingly technical, can translate into savings of tens of thousands of euros over the lifetime of a repayment plan.

For many Greeks still coping with the legacy of the financial crisis, the judgment represents more than a legal clarification. It offers the prospect that court-approved restructurings will genuinely reduce debt rather than allow interest charges to continue accumulating despite judicial protection.

Yet instead of implementing the decision without modification, the government is preparing legislation that critics argue could substantially narrow its practical impact.

According to officials familiar with the discussions, the proposed law would clarify that the Supreme Court ruling should not be interpreted as creating an almost interest-free repayment mechanism. Rather, interest would continue to accrue throughout the duration of the restructuring, even if allocated differently across monthly installments. The legislation is also expected to prevent the ruling from being extended to borrowers outside the Katseli framework, including participants in Greece’s out-of-court debt settlement system.

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The prospect of legislative intervention has fueled accusations that the government is attempting to shield banks and loan servicers from the financial consequences of a judicial decision favorable to consumers.

Banks, for their part, argue that the ruling leaves important questions unanswered and requires legal clarification before it can be uniformly applied. They warn that differing interpretations could create uncertainty across thousands of restructuring cases.

The financial implications are considerable. Under conventional amortization methods, a borrower repaying a €90,000 debt over 18 years could pay tens of thousands of euros in interest. Under the interpretation favored by consumer groups, interest would apply only to individual installments, significantly accelerating repayment of principal and sharply reducing the overall cost.

For borrowers with smaller debts, the impact could also be substantial. Someone restructuring €45,000 over 15 years could save several thousand euros while reducing the outstanding balance much faster, lowering the risk of falling back into financial distress.

Consumer organizations argue that this outcome reflects the original intent of the Katseli Law, enacted at the height of Greece’s debt crisis to give overburdened families a genuine opportunity to recover financially rather than remain trapped in cycles of accumulating interest.

The controversy comes at a particularly delicate moment for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s government. Although Greece has largely restored fiscal stability after more than a decade of economic turmoil, housing costs, inflation and private debt remain among voters’ most pressing concerns.

Any attempt to limit the practical effects of the Supreme Court’s decision could carry political consequences.

First, the ruling has already created expectations among thousands of borrowers that they may see meaningful reductions in their obligations or even receive refunds for overpayments. If legislation curtails those expectations, disappointment could quickly translate into political backlash.

Second, opponents are likely to argue that the government is intervening to soften the impact of a judicial ruling that benefits ordinary citizens while protecting financial institutions. Such criticism would resonate in a country where banks have repeatedly required public support during periods of crisis and where distrust toward the financial system remains widespread.

Finally, the dispute touches on a broader question of social fairness at a time when many households continue to struggle with rising living costs. A perception that judicial protections can be diluted through subsequent legislation risks reinforcing public skepticism about whether economic reforms ultimately favor creditors over consumers.