As digital orders reach record scale, officially recorded restaurant revenue is moving in the opposite direction.

Over a month, those taps add up to more than 17 million orders, or about 567,000 a day and 23,600 an hour. With the average ticket close to €10, according to market estimates, that translates into roughly €170 million in transactions a month and more than €2 billion on an annualized basis.

The figures show how deeply delivery has become embedded in everyday life in Greece, a country of about 10 million people. Nine out of 10 orders are for prepared food and coffee. Supermarkets come next, while pet supplies, personal-care products and other everyday goods still represent a relatively small share.

Yet there is a paradox. As digital orders reach record scale, officially recorded restaurant revenue is moving in the opposite direction. In the first half of the year, turnover at food-service businesses fell to €5.30 billion from €5.42 billion a year earlier, according to official statistics.

The two trends present sharply different pictures of markets that increasingly overlap: a multibillion-euro delivery economy handling millions of traceable digital transactions alongside a restaurant sector reporting declining sales.

Market participants say the divergence can’t be explained solely by weaker consumption. It also raises questions about how completely activity across the broader food-service economy is captured. Tax inspections provide one indication of the problem. In 2025, authorities conducted 22,020 partial on-site inspections of food-service businesses and identified violations in 32.4% of them.

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That compares with 31.7% in 2024, 27.5% in 2023 and 17.4% in 2022. The figure doesn’t mean that 32.4% of restaurant turnover is undeclared. It measures violations among businesses inspected. Still, the trend highlights the contrast between digital transactions, which leave a clear electronic trail, and parts of the traditional restaurant economy.

Consumer Behavior

Consumer behavior points to another shift. A nationwide 2026 e-commerce survey of 800 people found that 64.5% order prepared food online.

Internationally, meanwhile, rapid delivery is expanding beyond meals into supermarkets, health and beauty products, pet supplies and other everyday purchases, with some categories growing at annual rates of 40% to 55%.

That may ultimately be the more important story behind Greece’s 17 million monthly orders. The market isn’t merely selling souvlaki, pizza and coffee. It is building a purchasing habit.

Millions of consumers now routinely open an app intending to buy something. As more retail categories move onto the same channel, Greece’s delivery economy could become much more than an extension of its restaurant business.

Those 400 taps a minute are increasingly a gateway to the consumer’s entire shopping basket.





