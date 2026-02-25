A key driver of the record performance was the continued strengthening of Greece’s presence in major European source markets.

Tourism revenues in Greece reached a new all-time high in 2025, according to the latest figures released by the Bank of Greece, underscoring the country’s growing appeal as an international destination in the post-pandemic period and highlighting the success of efforts to extend the tourism season beyond the traditional summer peak.

Total travel receipts rose to €23.63 billion, marking a 9.4% increase compared with 2024—an expansion of more than €2 billion over the previous record year. International arrivals also continued to grow, albeit at a more moderate pace of 5.6%, with the number of foreign visitors approaching 38 million, up from 35.95 million the year before.

The rise in revenues outpaced growth in arrivals, supported by a 3.8% increase in average spending per trip. This trend suggests a gradual shift toward higher-value tourism, with Greek destinations increasingly attracting visitors who are willing and able to spend more.

A key driver of the record performance was the continued strengthening of Greece’s presence in major European source markets. Visitor numbers from Germany, the European Union’s largest economy, increased by 10.2% on an annual basis, surpassing 5.95 million. Arrivals from the United Kingdom rose by 7.6%, while tourist flows from Italy expanded by 8.6%.

The United States market showed marginal growth of 0.2%, a result that nevertheless points to Greece’s consolidation as a popular long-haul destination. This occurred despite the gradual weakening of the US dollar against the euro, a development that traditionally dampens travel demand from American visitors.

The importance of Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States is reflected in revenue figures, as travelers from these three markets alone generated nearly €9.25 billion in receipts.

The data also highlight the successful extension of the tourism season beyond the summer months. December recorded particularly strong gains, with arrivals jumping by 49% and tourism revenues rising by 33% compared with December 2024.

More than 1.31 million visitors traveled to Greece in the final month of 2025, a sharp increase from 765,500 in the same month of 2023. Monthly tourism receipts climbed to €623 million, nearly double the level recorded just two years earlier, when revenues had barely exceeded €326 million.