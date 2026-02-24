Under the new rules, digital content and information services may no longer be charged to a mobile or fixed-line phone bill unless the user has given clear and explicit prior consent.

A new regulatory framework governing charges billed through telephone accounts is being rolled out by Greece’s telecommunications regulator, the Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT), in an effort to address widespread consumer complaints over unclear and unauthorized fees. The move follows years of criticism over opaque billing practices linked to digital content services and replaces the previous rules that applied to premium multimedia information services. The new Code of Conduct has now been formally published and is set to reshape how such services are offered and charged.

Under the new rules, digital content and information services may no longer be charged to a mobile or fixed-line phone bill unless the user has given clear and explicit prior consent. Consumers must be informed in advance about the cost of the service, how often charges will apply, and whether the service operates on a subscription basis. Any related charges must also be displayed separately and transparently on telephone bills.

Subscription services are a key focus of the reform. These services can no longer continue automatically without active user confirmation. If a customer does not confirm that they wish to continue a subscription, or if the service remains unused for a defined period, it must be terminated automatically without further charges. In addition, a default monthly spending cap of €20 is introduced to protect consumers from unexpectedly high bills.

The Code also introduces simpler procedures for cancelling services, tighter transparency rules for how they are marketed, and clearer standards for handling complaints and issuing refunds. Service providers are required to cooperate in resolving disputes, while consumers retain the right to escalate complaints to the national regulator.

For Greece’s three largest telecom operators—Cosmote, Vodafone and Nova—the changes bring significantly increased responsibilities. Even though many of the controversial services are provided by third-party content companies, telecom operators remain the main point of contact for consumers and will no longer be able to position themselves merely as passive billing intermediaries.